How Julian Lewis Fits In Brennan Marion's New-Look Colorado Offense

Reports emerged on Thursday that the Colorado Buffaloes are hiring Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion as their next offensive coordinator. Almost immediately, how he'll work alongside coach Deion Sanders' quarterback of the future, Julian Lewis, came into question.

Marion, creator of the "Go-Go" offense that took off with the UNLV Rebels in 2023 and '24, is an ambitious pick to be Colorado's next play-caller. His scheme and demeanor could not differ more from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, so Lewis must hit the books this winter.

Julian Lewis' Style To Change Under Brennan Marion?

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Among the pillars of Marion's philosophy are tempo, option sets and formations with multiple running backs on the same side of the quarterback. It's a heavy burden that includes its fair share of intricacies, but its emphasis on balance and physicality has kept defenses at bay.

Marion's scheme has paid dividends by ground and air, as his Hornets racked up the second-most rushing yards in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and a program-record 39 rushing touchdowns last season. Lewis is no Lamar Jackson, but his agility, vision, pocket footwork and crisp processing should translate well to obtuse structures and motions.

His fit in the scheme could look much like quarterback Jaiden Maiava's in 2023, his freshman season and Marion's first year at UNLV. Many Go-Go signal-callers are dual threats, but Maiava was able to air it out for over 3000 yards and 8.7 per attempt, first in the Mountain West. His 147.1 passer rating also led the conference.

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis boasts less arm talent, but has the maturity and ability to limit the mistakes (10 interceptions) Maiava made along the way. He'll have an entire offseason to gel with Marion and learn a style that, if nothing else, will be easier on the eyes than Shurmur's aimless ethos.

Running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden could thrive in this system. The pair has eligibility remaining to be utilized in far more ingenious ways than they were able to with Shurmur at the helm.

Go-Go also bodes well for Colorado's deep threats at wide receiver. Sacramento State wide receiver Ernest Campbell finished with 33.4 yards per reception in 2025, good for 11th in the nation. And in 2023, Rebels speedster Ricky White racked up the country's third-most yards.

Marion has lauded history as a wide receiving coach. He oversaw current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison's run to a Biletnikoff Award in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Panthers. His connections with standouts like Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams should be air-tight.

A Coach Prime Protégé?

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While his creative playbook attracted a barrage of talent to Sacramento State for his lone season in charge, Marion's mindset consists of unrelenting passion and room for growth. At just 38 years old, he'll have plenty of time to incorporate and innovate within Sanders' parameters and personnel.

Still, the move could bring many a playmaker to Boulder. Colorado's approach to offensive additions last offseason wasn't cohesive, resulting in a team that reflected it. Now with an identity personified, the Buffs will know exactly what kinds of players to pursue.

Additionally, Marion's youth and prior experience overseeing a winning college program could make him a potential successor for Coach Prime. He's a longtime supporter, and if health or age interferes with Sanders' desire for coaching, Marion has a vibrant personality that can keep the Buffaloes charging.