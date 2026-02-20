One Colorado Transfer Receiver Brings Exactly What the Buffaloes Need

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason has been filled with constant change, but no position group looks more improved than wide receiver. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff lost plenty of talent to the transfer portal, yet they answered with additions that could be just as impactful.

San Jose State’s Danny Scudero and Texas’ DeAndre Moore Jr. have drawn the most attention as transfer portal additions. Still, Sacramento State’s Ernest “Flash” Campbell could end up being the most intriguing pickup of all.

Campbell follows his new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, from the Hornets to Boulder, giving Colorado a receiver who already understands the playbook and can start running from the get-go.

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | Angela Piazza/ Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sanders may have just found himself a true game-changer. Campbell is quicker than quick; he is a true deep threat who was targeted over 50 times as a true freshman and didn’t have a single drop.

He also graded out as the number one wide receiver in the Big Sky, according to PFSN. His speed, hands, and route awareness make him a threat that defenses will have to scheme for on every play.

If that production translates, Campbell could give the program the explosive playmaker they have been missing. In an offseason of change, this could be the move that helps reshape the Buffaloes offense at exactly the right time.

How Ernest Campbell Earned Big Sky’s Top Wide Receiver Honor

Campbell spent time with Marion at Sacramento State running the “Go-Go” offense, and he was the team’s top option. He quickly became a reliable playmaker, earning the trust of his quarterback and coaches alike.

In his true freshman season, he caught 37 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 20.4 yards per reception and showing off the kind of speed that can stretch any defense.

There are still questions about how his game will translate, especially given his size. At 145 pounds, Campbell is small for Big 12 and FBS competition, where he’ll face bigger, more physical defenders.

Still, his familiarity with Marion’s system was likely a key factor in his decision to join Colorado. That knowledge should help him transition smoothly to life with the Buffaloes while adjusting to tougher competition.

Even against stronger Big 12 defenses, his speed remains a weapon the offense can find ways to use.

Deion Sanders Is Betting On Ernest Campbell’s Speed Over Size

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Even though Campbell is undersized for most FBS wide receivers, his game-changing speed can flip a game in an instant. The Buffaloes football have plenty of talented pass catchers, but none bring the same pure burst.

That kind of speed adds a different dimension to the offense, one that can stretch defenses and create space for everyone else.

Campbell may not see heavy snaps right away with Scudero, Moore Jr., and Kam Perry ahead of him, but he can still make an impact in the right packages. A quick screen, a short crossing route, or a deep shot from quarterback Julian Lewis is all it takes for him to change the momentum.

If even one of those touches turns into a highlight, the gamble from Sanders will look like a smart one. In a season that could come down to explosive plays, Campbell’s speed might be the difference between a close loss and a statement win.