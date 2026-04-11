Colorado Buffaloes' MVP After Exciting Spring Game
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Coach Deion Sanders’s new-look Colorado Buffaloes were on display at Black and Gold Day.
The game’s MVP was one of the newcomers to the squad, transfer senior wide receiver Danny Scudero.
Danny Scudero’s spring game performance
Scudero was the top target for quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis on the Gold Team of Colorado’s spring game. He not only saw a high volume of targets, but he also displayed his skills after the catch.
He had a very nice run after catch on the opening drive that got the Gold Team into the red zone. Then, he followed up that nice play by burning his man in coverage, streaking open for a touch-pass from Lewis to the back of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.
“[Lewis] was a lot better today, and I think that’s very easy to obtain when you’ve got Danny Scudero at your side,” Sanders said. “He’s a dog.”
In addition to his receptions, Scudero was winning routes with consistency, getting vertical and also winning with his agility in the short game.
Coach Prime praised Scudero’s leadership of the team, and how he used it as an example ahead of the spring game.
“He comes to play and to win every day,” Sanders said. “One of the kids came today dressed inappropriately…I said, ‘Danny come here for a second…You see [Danny], how he’s dressed? That’s how I want all of you to dress. You see how he acts and plays? That’s how I want every single one of you receivers to play.’...He’s a pleasure and an honor to coach.”
What led Danny Scudero to Boulder
Scudero led the country in receiving yards in 2025 at San Jose State, racking up 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns on 88 receptions. His biggest performance saw him record 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at home.
Scudero entered the transfer portal on Dec. 12, before committing to Colorado on Jan. 4.
Danny Scudero’s thoughts on his first game with the Buffs
Scudero spoke about how this game represented how far he has come, and how he soaked in the moment before shining on the field.
“I thank God every day that I’m here,” Scudero said. “Because it’s truly a blessing to be a part of such a fun culture, and a beautiful place like Colorado and Folsom Field. I couldn’t get enough, I had to take a moment to just look around and be proud of myself for where I was…definitely a blessing to be here.”
Scudero played at CEFCU Stadium last season for the Spartans, which has a capacity of just 18,203. Even seeing just a small portion of Colorado’s 50,183-seat stadium full today “abosolutely” raised Scudero’s excitement to see play in front of his first regular season home crowd in Boulder.
Scudero established a connection with his quarterbacks and the fans in the spring game, and his touchdown today looks to be the first of many for him in Boulder.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.