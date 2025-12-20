How Joseph Williams Can Help Colorado Buffaloes Navigate Transfer Portal Chaos

JuJu keeps his JoJo.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams is staying with the program for 2026, he announced on Friday. The move is unlike that of many of his teammates, who have made their intentions of entering the transfer portal public over the past several days.

Williams was Colorado's second-leading receiver this past season and has an excellent connection with quarterback Julian Lewis, who also made clear he's remaining in Boulder. No matter what comes next, the pair will define coach Deion Sanders' offense with the Buffaloes, both on and off the field.

Joseph Williams To Lead Buffs' Young Receivers

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Transferring to Colorado last winter from Tulsa, Williams had a solid sophomore season. The sophomore sparked the Buffs' final win of the year against Iowa State, tallying eight grabs for 128 yards, a score. and a game-sealing catch.

He wound up with 37 catches, 489 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Those marks ranked second behind star wide receiver Omarion Miller, who entered the portal on Thursday.

As did Dre'lon Miller on Friday, a fan-favorite sophomore with 52 catches for 435 yards and five total scores over the past two seasons.

The losses make receiver a priority for the Buffs in this January's portal window, but as the Millers close their doors, another opens for Williams. He could ascend as a top target for Lewis and fit well in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's aggressive scheme, one that prioritizes speed and awareness out wide.

Williams' coming back isn't a huge surprise after yesterday's shakeup, as he's been active on social media to display his allegiance to "Coach Prime." He piggybacked a message from Lewis that called Boulder home despite a slew of those who implied otherwise.

Real staydown 10🤞🏽im riding with you brudda lets get it!!❤️ https://t.co/ydpcLUxzzV — Joseph “Jojo” Williams (@JosephWQB1) December 18, 2025

His camaraderie and enthusiasm for the program can give Colorado fans some solace for the current exodus. The depleted Buffaloes will only know who's leaving from now until Jan. 2, when the transfer window officially opens.

And he wasn't alone among receivers to update their status with the team. Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson, freshmen poised for greater roles within Colorado's air attack, shared a message of brotherhood in black and gold. They combined for 16 catches (Gibson with 15) and 88 yards in 2025.

Joseph Williams Hunting Transfer Targets

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before making his intentions clear, Williams began big game hunting for playmakers. He quoted star Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown's announcement of intent to enter the transfer portal, prodding him to look towards Colorado.

Brown would instantly revitalize the Buffs' pass game following the losses of Omarion and Dre'lon Miller. Over the past two seasons, he's registered 88 catches for 1,535 yards and 10 touchdowns on an explosive 17.5 yards per grab.

He dominated at Folsom Field in 2024, making six catches for 121 yards and two scores.

But what's certain is that the room will incorporate more youth. IMG Academy brothers Christian and Alexander Ward, along with former Sacramento State pledge Xavier McDonald, are committed for next fall.

And regardless of who he attracts, Williams hopes his best friend next season will be the end zone. He and Lewis have excellent chemistry, a bond that can translate to efficiency and fireworks on Folsom Field in 2026.