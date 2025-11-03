Colorado Buffaloes Nearing Rock-Bottom In Latest Big 12 Power Rankings
From here, every stake in the Big 12 gets higher.
It was a strong Saturday for some, but not coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The Arizona Wildcats boat-raced them at Folsom Field on Saturday evening. There were several upsets as well, mainly the West Virginia Mountaineers going on the road and cooling the red-hot No. 22 Houston Cougars.
Who rose and fell as the conference hits its homestretch?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-8 (0-6 Big 12)
At least they have a quarterback again. The Cowboys started Zane Flores and eclipsed 17 points for the first time since week 4, but now stand alone as the only team without a Big 12 win.
15. UCF Knights
Record: 4-4 (1-4 Big 12)
UCF flopped hard in Waco, scoring just three points against the Baylor Bears after a 45-point prior game.
14. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 3-6 (1-5 Big 12)
"Coach Prime" and Co. are in dire straits. The Buffs' season is in a free-fall after Arizona blasted them in Boulder.
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 3-6 (1-5 Big 12)
West Virginia went on the road for one of the conference's grandest upsets, toppling Houston. The Mountaineers get a boost before heading back home to face Colorado this Saturday.
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 5-4 (3-3 Big 12)
Despite a solid record, Kansas's three conference wins have come against the basement. When facing the others, it's a much different story.
11. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 5-4 (2-4 Big 12)
ISU's season has gone off the rails. Make it four straight losses for the Cyclones, falling to a beat-up Arizona State squad on Saturday.
10. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big 12)
They won't come close to winning the conference, but it's been a year of progress for the Wildcats. Arizona throttled Colorado on the road.
9. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 4-5 (3-3 Big 12)
K-State's defense fell apart late in Lubbock, well short of an upset bid against Texas Tech. With three games left, quarterback Avery Johnson's group will need a strong finish to reach bowl eligibility.
8. Baylor Bears
Record: 5-4 (3-3 Big 12)
Baylor cruised by UCF at home, led by another three-touchdown day for quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The Bears boast a strong offense but volatile defense that's kept contention at bay.
7. Houston Cougars
Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
A prototypical trap game threw the Coogs for a loop at home. Their typically strong defense allowed 45 West Virginia points in a loss that likely killed Houston's conference title hopes.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)
TCU had a bye week to regroup for a challenging final few games. The Horned Frogs host Iowa State this Saturday in a must-win bout for their chances to win the conference.
5. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 7-2 (5-1 Big 12)
Cincy was flummoxed in Salt Lake City for its first conference loss, as Utah romped any hope of a statement win. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby was all over the place, completing just 11 of his 33 passes.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 6-3 (4-2 Big 12)
ASU continues to be one of the Big 12's most resilient teams. Despite leading the conference in penalties and being without star quarterback Sam Leavitt for the remainder of the season, veteran backup Jeff Sims put on a historic performance to top Iowa State.
3. Utah Utes
Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)
Utah is now one of the Big 12's hottest crews, trouncing Cincinnati at home. The Utes head to Waco for a tough duel on Nov. 15 with both Baylor and Utah on a bye before the matchup.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 8-1 (5-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech picked up a strong road win in Manhattan last Saturday. The Red Raiders' offense erupted in the second half over Kansas State.
1. BYU Cougars
Record: 8-0 (5-0 Big 12)
BYU remains on top after a bye and hosts Texas Tech this Saturday with no intentions of losing its unbeaten record.