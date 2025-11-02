Buffs Beat

Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado’s Embarrassing Loss To Arizona

Colorado has had yet another disastrous game, falling 52-17 to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. We will reveal the winners and losers of the game, including quarterback Julian Lewis and coach Deion Sanders' decision to take full accountability for the loss.

James Carnes

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes' 52-17 loss to the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on Saturday evening tells a story far louder than the final score.

The low attendance of 48,223 and the steady stream of students and fans leaving by the third quarter reflects a painful reality of Colorado coach Deion Sanders' second consecutive blowout loss.

However, in the difficult quiet of the postgame, "Coach Prime" offered the answer the program needs right now in the form of accountability.

“It’s on me. Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don't attack the players. Come at me. It has everything to do with me,” Coach Prime stated, also confirming that no players would be available to speak after the loss.

WINNER: Julian Lewis

Boulder Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Winners Losers Football CU
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After cycling through fellow quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, the immediate future of the offense appears to be settled. The loudest cheers of the entire evening were reserved for true freshman Julian Lewis coming into the game.

Lewis rewarded that faith quickly, delivering the first passing touchdown of his young college career with a beautiful 59-yard strike to Omarion Miller. Lewis' poise and impressive movement in the pocket, even as the game spiraled out of control, was encouraging.

Though Lewis finished the game with an injury (forcing Dominiq Ponder in), his performance earned him the keys to the offense moving forward.

Coach Prime noted that while he isn't sure of Lewis' exact thoughts on the four-game redshirt limit, he was "glad he got an opportunity."

With Lewis now positioned as the primary starter, the decision, barring injury, likely closes the door on the Salter era.

LOSER: Tawfiq Byard

Boulder Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Winners Losers Football CU
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The defense, which was scorched repeatedly by explosive plays to the tune of five touchdowns of 56 yards or more in the last six quarters, suffered a massive blow with the ejection of safety Tawfiq Byard for targeting with just over eight minutes remaining.

Byard, who has consistently been the Buffs' best defensive player, will now be forced to sit out the first half of the critical road game at West Virginia. That loss of leadership and production will be felt next week.

LOSER: Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub

Boulder Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Winners Losers Football CU
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball under pressure from Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter struggled to generate offense all night, managing just 49 yards passing on 11-of-15 attempts before being benched late in the first half. He suffered a critical strip-sack that led directly to an Arizona touchdown, continuing the turnover trend.

Staub's brief appearance in the third quarter was equally disastrous. He was benched after both of his passes were intercepted, with one being returned 59 yards to the Colorado 17-yard line. His lack of consistency compounded the mounting problems.

With the Buffs having cycled through three quarterbacks on the night and Lewis now having taken meaningful snaps, it appears to be Lewis' time to lead.

MORE: Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy

MORE: Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah

MORE: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?

WINNER: Omarion Miller

Boulder Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Winners Losers Football CU
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a game defined by turnovers and the defense struggling, wide receiver Omarion Miller was a consistent bright spot, as he accounted for both of Colorado’s touchdowns.

He first capped off the team’s longest drive of the season with an 8-yard touchdown strike from Salter. His second score was a beautiful, momentum-generating 59-yard touchdown catch from Lewis.

Miller proved he is a reliable and explosive target who can connect with any quarterback in the system and gives the Buffs a consistent threat to build around.

Moving Forward

Boulder Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Winners Losers Football CU
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the team falling to 3-6, the challenge of finding three wins in the final three games to secure bowl eligibility seems monumental.

However, Coach Prime's immediate and unequivocal acceptance of responsibility sets a powerful tone. His decision is a clear statement that the failures start at the top.

The final three weeks are about bowl status and defining the culture of accountability and perseverance that Coach Prime has promised. The Buffaloes need to finish strong and show a resolve and fight that matches the faith their coach places in them.

feed

Published
James Carnes
JAMES CARNES

James Carnes is a reporter for the Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has written articles for FanSided, SB Nation and DNVR. He played football at Div. II CSU-Pueblo before transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership. While at CU, he was also a keynote speaker and published an autobiography Little Man, Big God. He was featured in the Boulder Daily Camera, CU Independent, Denver Post and The Mountain-Ear. Outside of sports, James is a musician and the lead vocalist and frontman of Christian metalcore band Finding Neverland. ​

Home/Football