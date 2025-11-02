Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado’s Embarrassing Loss To Arizona
The Colorado Buffaloes' 52-17 loss to the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on Saturday evening tells a story far louder than the final score.
The low attendance of 48,223 and the steady stream of students and fans leaving by the third quarter reflects a painful reality of Colorado coach Deion Sanders' second consecutive blowout loss.
However, in the difficult quiet of the postgame, "Coach Prime" offered the answer the program needs right now in the form of accountability.
“It’s on me. Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don't attack the players. Come at me. It has everything to do with me,” Coach Prime stated, also confirming that no players would be available to speak after the loss.
WINNER: Julian Lewis
After cycling through fellow quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, the immediate future of the offense appears to be settled. The loudest cheers of the entire evening were reserved for true freshman Julian Lewis coming into the game.
Lewis rewarded that faith quickly, delivering the first passing touchdown of his young college career with a beautiful 59-yard strike to Omarion Miller. Lewis' poise and impressive movement in the pocket, even as the game spiraled out of control, was encouraging.
Though Lewis finished the game with an injury (forcing Dominiq Ponder in), his performance earned him the keys to the offense moving forward.
Coach Prime noted that while he isn't sure of Lewis' exact thoughts on the four-game redshirt limit, he was "glad he got an opportunity."
With Lewis now positioned as the primary starter, the decision, barring injury, likely closes the door on the Salter era.
LOSER: Tawfiq Byard
The defense, which was scorched repeatedly by explosive plays to the tune of five touchdowns of 56 yards or more in the last six quarters, suffered a massive blow with the ejection of safety Tawfiq Byard for targeting with just over eight minutes remaining.
Byard, who has consistently been the Buffs' best defensive player, will now be forced to sit out the first half of the critical road game at West Virginia. That loss of leadership and production will be felt next week.
LOSER: Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub
Veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter struggled to generate offense all night, managing just 49 yards passing on 11-of-15 attempts before being benched late in the first half. He suffered a critical strip-sack that led directly to an Arizona touchdown, continuing the turnover trend.
Staub's brief appearance in the third quarter was equally disastrous. He was benched after both of his passes were intercepted, with one being returned 59 yards to the Colorado 17-yard line. His lack of consistency compounded the mounting problems.
With the Buffs having cycled through three quarterbacks on the night and Lewis now having taken meaningful snaps, it appears to be Lewis' time to lead.
WINNER: Omarion Miller
In a game defined by turnovers and the defense struggling, wide receiver Omarion Miller was a consistent bright spot, as he accounted for both of Colorado’s touchdowns.
He first capped off the team’s longest drive of the season with an 8-yard touchdown strike from Salter. His second score was a beautiful, momentum-generating 59-yard touchdown catch from Lewis.
Miller proved he is a reliable and explosive target who can connect with any quarterback in the system and gives the Buffs a consistent threat to build around.
Moving Forward
With the team falling to 3-6, the challenge of finding three wins in the final three games to secure bowl eligibility seems monumental.
However, Coach Prime's immediate and unequivocal acceptance of responsibility sets a powerful tone. His decision is a clear statement that the failures start at the top.
The final three weeks are about bowl status and defining the culture of accountability and perseverance that Coach Prime has promised. The Buffaloes need to finish strong and show a resolve and fight that matches the faith their coach places in them.