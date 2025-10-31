Freshman Cornerback Leaves Colorado Buffaloes Midway Through Season
With only four regular season games remaining, freshman cornerback Kyle Carpenter is no longer featured on the Colorado Buffaloes' roster.
Carpenter, a former two-way standout at Georgia's Buford High School, committed to Colorado in June but didn't see any game action during his four-plus months with the program. The Buffs currently have 13 scholarship defensive backs, plus three walk-ons.
In two varsity seasons at Buford, Carpenter totaled nine catches for 142 yards and one touchdown and recorded three defensive tackles. He was also teammates with Colorado freshman linebacker Mantrez Walker, who has appeared in two games this season.
Colorado Loses Second Defensive Back
Carpenter is the second defensive back to leave coach Deion Sanders' program this month, joining safety Terrance Love. Similar to Carpenter, Love saw limited playing time.
The specific reason(s) for Carpenter's departure are unknown, but playing time was likely a factor. Carpenter may consider transferring to a lower-level Division I program.
In an interview with Athlon following his commitment to Colorado, Carpenter said CU's facilities and the allure of playing for "Coach Prime" led to his decision to come to Boulder.
"The facility was like no other," Carpenter told Athlon. "The coaching staff with 'Coach Prime' is the greatest to ever do it. Everybody in Boulder just feels like family as soon as I came in."
Examining Colorado's Cornerback Room
Colorado's cornerbacks have not performed to expectations this season, with RJ Johnson, Makari Vickers, Teon Parks and Ivan Yates all struggling to hold down the second spot opposite DJ McKinney. Opposing quarterbacks have often targeted Colorado's No. 2 cornerback with considerable success.
"It starts at the beginning," Sanders said of his cornerbacks earlier this season. "You got to have focus. We talked about focusing and finishing before the game, and we talked about it at halftime. Pretty much, we told them what it's gonna be... We pretty much dictated what was gonna happen if we didn't change the way we went about our job. We got to do a much better job on the back end. We do."
On Colorado's Thursday injury report, Vickers was listed as out, and Johnson and Parks were both questionable. If the latter two can't go, Yates will likely receive the start.
Colorado's defense is currently allowing 210.4 passing yards per game (eighth in Big 12 Conference), a slight increase from last year's mark of 200.5. The Buffs have also recorded only three interceptions on the season — McKinney, Johnson and safety Tawfiq Byard each have one.
With Carpenter no longer on the roster, Colorado will host the 4-3 (1-3 Big 12) Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at Folsom Field. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1. The game will move to Fox if the World Series doesn't go to a Game 7.