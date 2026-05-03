Colorado's Biggest Impact Player on the Buffaloes Defense

Following the 2025 season, in which the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders struggled to find consistent success, Colorado made several key additions on both sides of the ball.

Specifically on the defensive side, the Buffaloes hope to be much improved in their rush defense and do their best to limit opposing air attacks after adding several great transfers at all three levels.

With that in mind, Colorado added several new players to the roster which includes who could be the most impactful defensive player for the Buffaloes.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Without question, one of the most important things for the Buffaloes to accomplish heading into the fall is figuring out what the cornerback rotation will be in hopes of replacing the departure of cornerback Preston Hodge to the NFL.

To do that, Coach Prime brought in a significant number of corners to compete and find his next lockdown corner.

Throughout spring practice, there has been a player who has emerged in the cornerback room as the top performer. That player is Notre Dame transfer, Cree Thomas.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Thomas is entering his second college season and hopes to make a much bigger impact for Colorado in 2026 than he did with Notre Dame in 2025. Last season with the Fighting Irish, Thomas received limited game reps as he recorded one tackle and one pass breakup.

Standing at 6-1 and 190 pounds, Thomas has the frame to be a solid corner on the outside against some of the best receivers in the Big 12. During the spring, Thomas has put that ability on display as he has consistently made plays on the ball that showed he is one of the best corners that Colorado has on the roster.

Having players in the secondary who can shut down the opposing team’s best player is one of the more valuable things that a defense can have. As the Buffaloes head into the fall, it appears Thomas provides that and should be among the most impactful players on the entire Colorado roster.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2025 Performance

During the 2025 season, Colorado had a solid defense as they held their opponents to 203.2 yards per game, which ranked 41st in the nation. The Buffaloes also held their opponents to a completion percentage of 55.4, which tied for 11th in the country. Colorado did have the ability to limit their opponents' passing attacks last season, but there was one area where the Buffaloes significantly struggled with in 2025.

Last season, Colorado recorded only six interceptions last season, which showed they need to find more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball moving forward

While Colorado did have a solid pass defense last season, finding players who can take the ball away is essential. In a conference like the Big 12, the Buffaloes have to create turnovers to create more momentum and consistent stops so they can be a much better defensive unit.

With the additions of players like Thomas, Colorado looks to be much improved in generating turnovers and hopes to create one of the best secondaries in the Big 12 next season.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cree Thomas's Fit With Colorado

Following the surprising departure of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the NFL, Coach Prime promoted Chris Marve to be the new defensive coordinator and implement a new system for Colorado's defense.

Throughout the spring, Marve has emphasized the importance of speed, physicality, and violence, which seems to have translated well to the defense overall, especially with Thomas in the secondary.

With his 6-1 frame, Thomas can match up physically with almost every receiver that Colorado will face. Thomas will also continue to develop his ball skills and speed, which should help him become one of the more well-rounded corners that coach Sanders has on the roster.

In addition to his growth from the defensive coaches, the opportunity to learn from someone like Sanders, who had such a successful NFL career, could also give Thomas a tremendous advantage that may allow him to be very successful and potentially make it to the NFL.

As Thomas enters his first season with the Buffaloes, he may very well become their best corner and if he does perform well could a critical piece of what Colorado hopes to be their best season under Coach Prime.

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