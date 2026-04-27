One Colorado Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Losses and One Who Won't

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders will look forward to next season in hopes of significant improvement. However, Colorado will have to battle through losing several players to the NFL after they signed undrafted free agent deals.

With that in mind, here’s one transfer who could help ease the loss of Colorado players to the NFL, and one who won’t.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Cree Thomas

One player who could be that replacement is cornerback Cree Thomas, who transfers from Notre Dame. Last season with the Fighting Irish, Thomas did not have a ton of reps, which was a key reason why he decided to transfer to Colorado.

In his opportunities last season, Thomas totaled one tackle and one pass breakup. While he did not have the opportunity to shine as much as he would have liked at Notre Dame, Thomas’s spring practices with the Buffaloes have been very impressive.

Throughout spring practice, Thomas has been one of the best play makers in the secondary and started that trend in the early part of spring practice. Thomas has been consistently making plays on the ball, which has led to a significant number of interceptions, and with that production, Thomas appears to be in a great spot to be one of the starters at corner when fall camp comes around.

Standing at 6-1 and 187 pounds, Thomas has the frame to bring the positional versatility in the secondary that the Buffaloes are missing with Preston Hodge's departure, with the ability to line up in the slot at nickel or on the outside at corner.

While Colorado will miss the reliability of Hodge and the secondary, Thomas potential to fit right into Hodge's role and could be just as effective making plays on the ball.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Samu Taumanupepe

Along the defensive line, Colorado added defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, who transferred from Baylor. Unfortunately, it seems that Taumanupepe may not be able to minimize the losses that Colorado had in the NFL draft.

In the draft, Colorado lost defensive linemen Arden Walker and Anquin Barnes, who were both solid rotational pieces for the buffaloes last season. With Baylor in 2025, Taumanupepe struggled to get on the field and did not have a significant impact.

Standing at 6-3 and 275 pounds, there is no doubt that Taumanupepe has the size to contribute and stop the run, but he has not been able to put that skill set on tape this far.

In his 2025 campaign with Baylor, Taumanupepe recorded two total tackles as he received minimal game reps. The other reason that Taumanupepe may make a limited impact is the significant amount of depth the Colorado added to its defensive line this season.

On the interior alone, the Buffaloes added defensive tackles Santana Hopper, Ezra Christensen, Dylan Manuel, Tyler Moore, and Sedrick Smith. These additions also come to a room that already contained returners, Josiah Manu and Quency Wiggins.

Colorado’s defensive line significantly struggled to stop the run and put pressure on an opposing quarterback last season, which is a major reason why there were so many additions made. Unfortunately, Taumanupepe hasn’t had the production in his previous seasons that would suggest he could make an immediate impact in Boulder.

Additionally, during the spring, Taumanupepe didn’t have standout performances, which may have been his only opportunity to earn a role on the defense next season.

Following the NFL Draft, Colorado looks ahead to the next season and seems to be in a great position to have a much better season on defense and overall as a team. Unfortunately, based on the depth, chart, and performance in the spring, Taumanupepe may have a very limited impact on Colorado’s defense next season.

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