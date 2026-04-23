The Last Time Colorado Didn't Have a Player Picked in the NFL Draft
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With the 2026 NFL Draft starting on Thursday, many players are hoping to hear their names called and their lives changed forever.
The Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to see several of their players get drafted, but the projections do not seem to be in their favor, which brings up one question. When was the last time Colorado didn’t have a player selected in the NFL Draft?
Colorado's NFL Draft Drought
Before Colorado’s success in the 2025 draft (headlined by Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders), the Buffaloes had no players selected in 2024, which followed no NFL Draft selections in 2022 or 2023.
While the Buffaloes did not have any players selected in 2024, the continuity on the roster for the 2025 season helped generate the best season yet under coach Deion Sanders, as Colorado finished with a 9-4 record.
This success showed up in a major way during the 2025 NFL Draft, with four Buffaloes getting selected in the first six rounds. That list included two-way star Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.
Losing the talent of these four players was a major reason why Colorado struggled to find consistent success throughout the 2025 season. However, Colorado did still have several solid individual performances who could find themselves in a position to be selected at some point throughout the weekend.
Colorado's Top 2026 NFL Draft Prospects
As far as the Colorado players who could be selected in 2026, there are three to pay the most attention to. At the top of the list is cornerback Preston Hodge, who is followed by wide receiver Sincere Brown, and then guard Zylon Crisler.
The team as a whole did struggle to produce consistently during 2025, but throughout last season, Hodge, Brown, and Crisler showed that, at their peak, they can stack up with some of the best competition in college football. In addition to their competitive ability, all three of these players have great traits that many NFL teams would love to add to their roster.
With his experience under Coach Prime, Hodge was able to develop great ball skills, which were showcased by his performance in 2025. Last season, Hodge finished at the top of the Big 12 in pass breakups as he recorded 13 and added one interception and one forced fumble.
Hodge’s ball production and ability to track the ball are key traits that many NFL teams look for and could be a major reason why he finds himself hearing his name called earlier rather than later in the draft.
Brown was also able to find solid production in his 2025 campaign as he recorded 22 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. With his frame at 6-5 and 190 pounds in addition to his speed, Brown was able to contribute to Colorado’s offense, and at the next level, his skill set, frame, and speed could help him to be a consistent contributor in several NFL offenses.
Crisler also found success with the Buffaloes as he was one of the more consistent offensive linemen for Colorado, appearing in all 12 games. In his 2025 performance, Crisler allowed zero sacks, three quarterback hits, and 15 hurries. Crisler’s ability to protect his quarterbacks and create lanes on the ground with his intimidating build at 6-7 and 340 pounds could be very appealing to add to any NFL offensive line.
Many experts have doubted that any Colorado players will be selected, and potentially could be a repeat of the 2022-2024 drafts, where that was the case. However, Hodge, Crisler, and Brown all have traits that can translate to the NFL level and put those on display in a major way during their time in Boulder.
This is a great opportunity for Colorado to show it can develop NFL talent consistently and could become a new pipeline of solid talent that can find success and the next level.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94