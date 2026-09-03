Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Injury Questions Before Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes open the season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3, marking the debut of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve. The week 1 matchup will also be the first opportunity for the Buffs' new-look roster to prove themselves to the rest of the country.

Danny Scudero, Kam Perry Questionable for Colorado

The debuts of offensive transfers like wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore, and Kam Perry are all highly anticipated, but both Scudero and Perry missed time in fall camp, leaving their status against Georgia Tech.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 requires programs to release official injury reports multiple times during the week leading up to each conference game, but Colorado's matchup with an ACC team like the Yellow Jackets means the team does not have to share any injury information.

Scudero is dealing with a lower body issue, but Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders offered a positive update on the star receiver in early August.

"Danny’s progressing, we’re hoping he’s gonna return sooner rather than later," Sanders said.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Aug. 24, Sanders mentioned that he expected to see the full receiver rotation at practice, meaning Perry and Scudero would at the very least be able to practice before week 1.

"We have a really good coordinator. We have a really good offensive line. We have some really good backs, and Danny and the guys will be back,” Sanders said. "Promise you that they'll be back out wide, so it's going to be familiar territory. And I can't wait to see them all on the field together. That'll happen probably by Wednesday or Thursday, hopefully, all of them, because I got to see a week's worth of work before I could really bet on it."

Scudero and Perry's status against Georgia Tech is not yet known, but Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis will have multiple targets to choose from on Thursday whether or not Scudero and Perry are active.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receivers like DeAndre Moore, Quentin Gibson, and Joseph Williams are expected to be available for Colorado. Additionally, the Buffaloes are also expected to feature a deep rotation at running back with players like Damian Henderson, DeKalon Taylor, Micah Welch, JaQuail Smith, and Richard Young all battling for carries.

Colorado Buffaloes Receive Eligibility Rulings

Sanders and company added a number of defensive linemen through the transfer portal, but two will not be playing for Colorado in 2026 after they were denied additional seasons of eligibility.

Buffs defensive lineman Ezra Christensen was dealing with a rather public eligibility issue throughout the offseason, but On3's Brian Howell reported Colorado defensive lineman Balasama Kamara being ineligible only shortly before the regular season started.

Without Kamara, Colorado will likely rely on Toby Anene and Immanuel Ezeogu at defensive end.

Colorado Buffaloes Outlook

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense under Marion is expected to improve for Colorado, but the Buffaloes are not entering the season with high expectations, at least outside of the program. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Colorado's win total at 4.5 games ahead of the season, and the Buffs have widely been picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12.

Lewis is a former blue-chip quarterback that could be one of the bigger surprises of college football with a new coaching staff and offensive weapons.

As for the defense and Marve's ability to turn things around, Colorado has an early test with Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes expected to be one of the top rushers in college football.

Colorado and Georgia Tech will kickoff at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, Sept. 3, with the live broadcast on ESPN.

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