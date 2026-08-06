Deion Sanders Delivers Promising Danny Scudero Injury Update

Fans of the Colorado Buffaloes gasped at the sight of wide receiver Danny Scudero on crutches, with a photo of the prized transfer from San Jose State going viral in early August.

Scudero since has been spotted on a walking boot and hasn't ran routes at all during fall camp. His unknown lower body injury have left Buffalo fans perplexed and concerned.

However, coach Deion Sanders helped ease fan worries on the afternoon of Aug. 6.

Deion Sanders' Danny Scudero Update

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders shared a promising update via Jake Schwanitz of DNVR.

"Danny’s progressing, we’re hoping he’s gonna return sooner rather than later," Sanders said.

Sanders later informed that Scudero's injury isn't a season-ending one. Coach Prime adds he expects Scudero to be on the field with the Buffaloes kickoff the season against Georgia Tech during Labor Day weekend.

Scudero got spotted on a scooter amid his ailment. But Schwanitz adds how the 2025 NCAA receiving yardage leader at SJSU was seen wearing an even smaller walking boot.

It's not known what Scudero's injury was that forced him to go from crutches, a walking boot and then a scooter.

Who's Stepped up at Fall Camp in Danny Scudero's Absence

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero turned heads as a 5-9 wide receiver shredding the short-to-intermediate areas of the field at both SJSU and during Colorado's spring practices.

Now another 5-9 wideout sparked reactions for his size, but also play.

Quentin Gibson managed to turn heads in a viral clip that surfaced Aug. 3. The diminutive wideout and former four-star recruit jukes out prized safety transfer from New Mexico State Naeten Mitchell in the open field.

That touchdown catch via quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, though, ignited criticism directed toward Sanders and Colorado. Most fans zeroed in on Gibson's size and immediately ridiculed the receiver and his team, calling this Buffaloes team "too small" and even referring to them as a pop warner team.

However, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion shot down the small narrative with this Aug. 5 statement.

"As the kids would say, pull up...At some point you gotta spot the ball and see," Marion told reporters.

Impact of Danny Scudero in Colorado Offense

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero is set to play in his third different offense this fall. He's gone from running routes in Sacramento State's RPO (run-pass option) attack, to dominating in San Jose State's Spread-N-Shred, to now adjusting to the "Go-Go" offense.

But the latter attack already makes Scudero look like a prime fit for multiple reasons.

Marion's offense needs a wideout who can attack the short-to-middle side of the field, which Scudero has excelled at in his college career. It's an offense that also creates spacial openings for wideouts to attack inside and turn up field. Scudero rises as the prominent underneath option here.

Meanwhile, fellow prized wideout transfer from Texas DeAndre Moore Jr. rises as the deep threat for this offense. Gibson can spell Scudero as the other slot option who can attack when the latter is bracketed. But it's an offense designed to put all of its playmakers on one-on-one islands, boding well for a healthy Scudero.

He heads to Boulder having hit 1,297 yards last season. That yardage is capable of going up when one looks at Marion's past work with Jordan Addison at Pitt, then Ricky White at UNLV when Marion was on staff at both places. Now Sanders' words paints the picture Scudero won't be on crutches or a boot down in Atlanta on Sept. 5, which relieves stress from the Buffalo fanbase.

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