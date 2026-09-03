Where Does Colorado Go Now After Balansama Kamara Ineligibility Ruling?

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line has had questions swirling around it during the offseason. That was particularly the case after New Mexico State Aggies transfer Ezra Christensen had his preliminary injunction for another season of eligibility denied.

But the Buffs sustained another blow on Tuesday, as Brian Howell of BuffBlitz/On3 reported that Albany Great Danes transfer Balansama Kamara has been ruled ineligible for the 2026 season. The loss came just two days before the Buffaloes are set to kick off their campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Why Balansama Kamara’s eligibility ruling comes as a shock

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kamara’s ineligibility being ruled so close to the kickoff of the 2026 season is a brutal last-minute loss for Colorado, but there’s another reason it caught fans off-guard. While Christensen’s eligibility was publicly up in the air, nobody on CU’s staff had mentioned any concerns that Kamara would be ineligible for the 2026 season.

NEW: Colorado Buffs will be WITHOUT pass rusher Balansama Kamara to start out the season.



The Albany transfer has been deemed ineligible 😳 pic.twitter.com/09ftqFuXFe — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) September 1, 2026

The coming campaign would’ve marked his sixth season of college football. However, any potential issues with his eligibility were never brought up.

Kamara started his college career with the Temple Owls, where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons. After only making one start in those two years, he elected to go the JUCO route, transferring to the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons for the 2023 campaign. He made a bit more of an impact there and moved up to the FCS level with Albany for the next two years.

But after a 2025 breakout season that saw him record 7.5 sacks, his career is evidently over.

Who can step up in Balansama Kamara’s absence

Colorado Buffaloes edge rusher Kylan Salter practicing with in his days with the TCU Horned Frogs. | Kylan Salter/TCU Athletics

The Buffaloes will have to look even further down the depth chart for starting talent after Kamara’s ruling, but there are some candidates who could do well after stepping up. North Dakota State Bison transfer Toby Anene and James Madison Dukes transfer Immanuel Ezeogu are still likely to receive most of the snaps, but two or three other edge rushers could see playing time.

Namely, Kylan Salter, the younger brother of former Buffs quarterback Kaidon Salter, moved from linebacker to defensive end during the offseason and has reportedly found success.

“K-Salt [Salter] has moved to the room; he’s doing a great job,” said Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow on March 30. “[He’s] a really high-energy, high-effort guy.”

In addition, Charlotte 49ers transfer junior Yamil Talib could see an increased role. He is the nephew of former Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib and was a meaningful contributor on the 49ers’ defensive line in all 12 games last season.

The Colorado Buffaloes making a call to the bullpen?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But if neither of those players end up being the answer, Colorado has an ace up its sleeve. Edge rusher Keaten Wade, who played for Colorado in 2024 and 2025, is eligible to return after a recent court ruling that granted an extra year of eligibility to members of the 2022 recruiting class.

Coach Deion Sanders has explored the idea of bringing back players from that class, and although that discussion has mostly centered around kickers Alejandro Mata and Buck Buchanan, Wade could provide needed depth to the edge rusher room.

With Christensen and Kamara’s rulings, Colorado now has the roster capacity to choose two of those players to bring back, though it hasn’t chosen to do so or not ahead of its Week 1 contest.

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