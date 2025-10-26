Colorado's Biggest Winners and Losers From Disastrous Loss to Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes came to Salt Lake City with aspirations of securing a vital road win and keeping bowl aspirations alive. They left with a catastrophic 53-7 shellacking to the Utah Utes that feels like the most painful low point of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ tenure.
Despite having a bye week to gameplan, the Utes jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead, and the final score exposed some serious, fundamental cracks in coaching, personnel, and discipline.
“This is bad… this is probably the worst beating we’ve ever had,” "Coach Prime" said after the game.
In an act of deja vu, the Buffaloes trailed Utah by 42 points at the half in the final game before Coach Prime took over in 2022. Here is a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers from a night that felt like a painful return to the Buffaloes lowest point in their history.
LOSER: The Offensive Line
The offensive line, which has shown flashes of significant leadership and improvement this season, was completely overwhelmed by Utah.
Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton endured what was arguably his worst collegiate performance. He struggled throughout the night, committing an early face mask penalty and struggling mightily against Utah defensive end John Henry Daley. Daley was credited with a half tackle for loss on the safety that put Utah up 19-0 in the second quarter.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter was under constant, relentless pressure, which resulted in some unbelievable first-half numbers that made color analyst Brock Osweiler say, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.”
The Colorado offense gained a total of minus-18 yards before halftime, including minus-41 yards rushing. By the end of the night, Salter finished with just 37 passing yards on 9-of-22 attempts, and throwing one interception. He also lost a fumble.
LOSER: The Defensive Line
The defensive performance was equally catastrophic. The Utes, led by true freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin, ran the ball relentlessly. The inability of the defensive line to generate any sort of pressure or contain the edge was difficult to watch.
Ficklin, originally a question mark to start the game, finished the night with 151 rushing yards on 20 carries, and scoring a touchdown on a massive 63-yard run on the game’s second play from scrimmage.
Running back Wayshawn Parker added 145 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, averaging 14.5 yards per run. The Utes ended the game with a staggering 422 rushing yards total.
“420 yards rushing… you’re not winning,” Coach Prime stated after the game.
The Buffaloes defense simply couldn’t stop a nosebleed. This historic collapse raises serious questions about the defensive staff’s ability to prepare, especially after having two weeks to gameplan for Utah's rushing attack.
LOSER: Kaidon Salter
Kaidon Salter struggled immensely with constant pressure, as he was sacked five times before halftime, and endured a rough night culminating in just 37 passing yards on 9-of-22 attempts and an interception.
With the offensive line struggling to protect Salter, coupled with the disciplinary absence of top receivers Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller, meant Salter didn’t have much of a chance.
The most difficult takeaway for the staff is the realization that Salter was severely outplayed by a true freshman (again). Ficklin, making his first start, passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third. Salter, meanwhile, led the Buffs to their worst halftime deficit since 2012.
WINNER: Ryan Staub
Nothing went right for Colorado on either side of the ball, but the final quarter provided a sliver of hope and a potential answer for the future.
Sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub entered the game and provided some life, leading the team’s only scoring drive. Staub’s poise and spark to the team was noticeable, and his four completions for 65 yards and his own one-yard touchdown run offered some positive momentum.
While it came against a relaxed Utes defense, Staub’s short but efficient performance now makes him the likely candidate to start next week against Arizona.
The Buffaloes now fall to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12, marking their 12th loss in the last 14 meetings against Utah. Facing a tough remaining schedule, the Buffaloes must now regroup and find three wins in their final four games to salvage a bowl bid.