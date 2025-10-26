Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders Said About Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a bye, preparing to face the Utah Utes. The matchup will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and ahead of the game, Colorado coach Deion Sanders reflected on the Buffaloes' first time playing in Utah.

Angela Miele

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the Utah Utes on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.  The Buffaloes are coming off their bye week, looking to win their second game in a row. The Utah Utes are coming off a loss, looking to bounce back.

Ahead of the game, Colorado coach Deion Sanders reflected on the last time the Buffaloes were in Utah to face the Utes. He also made sure to send respect to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Beautiful stadium. I love the setting, I love the mountains behind. Last time we came, it was kind of cold. I think last time we was here, that might have been the first game Shedeur missed. I think that was the first game he missed in his life,” Sanders said. “Great coach. I love the coach. I love this guy.”

In 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes traveled to Utah to face the Utes for the final game of the season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had played every game that season, but missed that one. In the week before facing Utah, Sanders left the matchup against the Washington State Cougars early, sustaining multiple injuries. 

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes were not in contention for a bowl game, and Sanders was ruled out ahead of the game against Utah. In Sanders’ place was Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub. Staub was a freshman and finished the game going 17-of-24 for 195 yards and one touchdown. 

The Buffaloes ended up losing the game against Utah, 23-17, finishing the season with a 4-8 record, going 1-8 in the Pac-12.

Sanders got the chance to play against the Utes in 2024, though the matchup was held at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes won the game 49-24, with Sanders passing for 340 yards.

Sanders And The Buffaloes Back In Utah

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes last played on Oct. 11, defeating the Iowa State Cyclones, 24-17. As a coach, Sanders is 1-1 against the Utes, looking for a big win on the road.

With just three wins and five games to go, a win is crucial for the Buffaloes as they seek bowl eligibility after not earning back-to-back bowl games since 2004-05. Sanders is 1-1 against Utah, looking for a big win on the road.

The Buffaloes will have a very different team since they last faced Utah, this time with quarterback Kaidon Salter as the starter. Salter has had an up-and-down season, but is coming off a big game against Iowa State, and has the chance to step up through the final half of the season.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) rolls out against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Salter has passed for 1,156 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions.  One of the top aspects of Salter’s game has been running the ball, as he has rushed for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

If Colorado can not only control the time of possession, but also not turn the ball over, the Buffaloes can walk out with an upset win. Despite Colorado’s record, the team has had the chance to win almost every matchup that they have been in. Getting points on the board early and not letting the foot off the gas will be crucial against the Utes.

Defensively, the Buffaloes have to play all four quarters and keep up the pressure against Utah quarterback Devon Dampier. Stopping the run will be crucial against the Utes, who do well at controlling the time of possession.

If Colorado’s offense can avoid turnovers and the defense keeps up the momentum, Sanders could get his first win as the Buffaloes’ coach at Ross-Eccles Stadium.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

