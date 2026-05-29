Three Reasons Why Bo Hughley Could Start at Left Tackle for Colorado

Under coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have had major struggles along the offensive line in both the run game and the pass game. Colorado has also struggled with having continuity upfront, which is a major reason why the Buffaloes have struggled to find a reliable offensive line combination.

This offseason, Colorado made a bigger emphasis on the trenches in the transfer portal with several major additions, including offensive tackle transfer Bo Hughley, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs. Heading into next season, Hughley has a great chance to start and potentially become one of the more important players for Colorado during the 2026 season.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. SEC Experience

As an offensive lineman, one of the most important traits that can contribute to success is laying experience and experience against great competition, which is precisely what Hughley brings after playing at Georgia in the SEC to begin his collegiate career.

In the SEC, Hughley played against some of the top competition in the country, with teams like Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas. Many of these SEC programs have defensive linemen on the interior and on the edge who could have the talent to play at the NFL level. That type of competition was something that pushed Hughley and could help him to success in the Big 12 with Colorado.

With Georgia in 2025, Hughley played in 10 games while starting in two, which gave him valuable experience. While getting overall experience was great, Hughley was able to play in both the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff, which gave him great experience on a national stage and could be something that helps him to perform even better with the Buffaloes when the opportunity presents itself.

Based on that experience, Hughley should be in a position to take what he has learned in the SEC and apply it to the Big 12, where the competition may be just as good.

As a result of the experience that Hughley gained in the SEC at Georgia, he has an opportunity to build on what he has learned and become a much more technically refined lineman with the Buffaloes.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2. Open Competition

For Colorado, there was a huge emphasis on improving the offensive line, but especially the tackle position, which is something that the Buffaloes must improve on if they want to take a step forward in the Big 12.

With that in mind, Coach Prime and the coaching staff made a major effort to add depth at the tackle position. In addition to Hughley, Colorado added Rutgers transfer Taj White, Missouri transfer Jayven Richardson, and Cal transfer Leon Bell. Returning to the Buffaloes from 2025 is Larry Johnson III, who also has a chance to compete for a starting spot at tackle.

Each of the tackles that Colorado now has on the roster has experience at the Division 1 level in conferences like the ACC, Big 12, SEC, and the Big Ten, which means that regardless of who wins the job, the Buffaloes should be in a great position.

However, with the experience that Hughley has in the SEC, he may have the inside track to win a starting job because he is prepared to handle the high-pressure situations that may happen in the Big 12 better than most offensive linemen.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

3. Consistent Pass Protector

Without a doubt, the biggest trait that Hughley brings to Colorado is his consistent pass protection. Last with the Bulldogs, Hughley was a part of an offensive line that allowed just 20 sacks, which ranked 39th in the country. Standing at 6-7 and 295 pounds, Hughley has the length and size to continue developing into one of the better pass-blocking tackles Colorado has on the roster.

Colorado, on the other hand, struggled significantly to protect their quarterbacks while allowing 38 sacks in 2025, ranking 125th in the nation. While the Buffaloes did struggle to have continuity at the quarterback position, the offensive line did not give Colorado’s quarterbacks enough time to process the defense before getting pressured and sacked by opposing defenses.

Heading into next season, the Buffaloes are projected to start redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, and if Colorado lacks a reliable offensive line, Lewis could struggle to find a rhythm and lead a productive offense under Brennan Marion, who takes over as the new offensive coordinator for Colorado.

If Hughley can continue to prove he is a consistent pass blocker for Colorado at tackle to limit some of the better pass rushers the Buffaloes will face, he has a chance to become Colorado’s starting left tackle and help anchor what could be the best offensive line under Coach Prime.

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