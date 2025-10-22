Deion Sanders Reacts To Player's Hilarious Halloween Costume Mimicking Him
Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth has long been one of the funniest and most entertaining personalities on the Buffaloes roster. Known for his hilarious wit and boundless energy, Finneseth has quickly turned into a fan favorite.
But last week, the former walk-on senior took his sense of humor to another level when he arrived to team practice dressed as none other than coach Deion Sanders himself. Complete with the trademark shades, cowboy hat, and a flawless impression that had the entire team in stitches.
The video spread quickly across social media, with fans and teammates alike praising Finneseth for his confidence, charisma, and attention to detail. From the walk to the catchphrases, he nailed every part of the act. But perhaps the real highlight happened this week when Deion Sanders addressed the impression publicly with his reaction, showing exactly what kind of culture he’s building in Boulder.
Coach Prime's Reaction
When asked about the viral impression during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Sanders couldn’t hide his amusement. He praised Finneseth’s execution and personality while giving fans a glimpse of the bond they share.
“Ben has a lot of Shilo in him,” Sanders said, alluding to his son and former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders' recent family impressions. “They were dear friends when they were here. Ben is one of the smartest young men on the team. But he has a career in entertainment if he don’t make it in football, ’cause Ben is so smart, so energetic, everybody loves him.”
Then, in classic "Coach Prime" fashion, he followed his praise with a bit of humor and the kind of playful jab that shows affection more than critique.
“The cafeteria should be named after him — that’s where he puts in his most work,” Sanders joked. “As well as on the field. But he’s one of my favorites. I brought him up to the office the other day and gave him a bunch of shoes and clothes and stuff like that because he’s my guy. I love him. I’m looking for several more Bens.”
Sanders’ response reflects the deep sense of brotherhood that has developed in Boulder, one where players feel seen, appreciated, and free to be themselves. Finneseth’s impression wasn’t just a fun moment; it was a reminder of how connection and personality thrive in the Buffs' locker room.
From Walk-On to Locker Room Favorite
A native of Colorado, Finneseth joined CU as a hopeful walk-on back in 2021, but his story in Boulder isn’t one of overnight success, it’s one built on consistency, attitude, and hard work.
The senior safety worked tirelessly to carve out a role on special teams for himself and earned the respect of both coaches and teammates through steady work and contagious positivity. That hard work and commitment paid off with a scholarship and an opportunity to lead on the defensive side of the ball.
Since then, Finneseth has become a steady contributor to the Buffs’ defense in his senior season, recording 16 tackles and a forced fumble while helping anchor the secondary. But it’s his influence beyond the stat sheet that has become just as vital to the Colorado locker room.
Known for his relentless energy and humor, he’s become one of the team’s emotional leaders and someone who can help keep morale high during monotonous practices and tough stretches of the season. Beyond the laugh factor, Finneseth’s impersonation was a reflection of how well he understands the culture Sanders has built.
A Reflection of Colorado’s Culture
Moments like Finneseth’s viral impersonation reveal the heart of Colorado’s transformation under "Coach Prime." Beneath the national spotlight and constant attention lies a program grounded in authenticity, joy, and belief.
Players are encouraged to be themselves and to bring their full personality onto the field, and that openness has created a culture rooted in connection and accountability.
Even in a season filled with growing pains and close losses, Sanders has maintained that the Buffs are on the right trajectory.
Commitment and consistency remain the cornerstones of his message, and players like Finneseth personify both. His humor, effort, and humility serve as a reminder that leadership isn’t only about being the loudest voice or the biggest name; sometimes, it’s about keeping everyone smiling through the grind.