The Colorado Buffaloes Next Breakout NFL Prospect

With the 2026 NFL Draft on the horizon, the Colorado Buffaloes have some solid prospects who could hear their names called, like cornerback Preston Hodge. However, it is never too early to start looking ahead to future NFL Draft prospects that Colorado coach Deion Sanders could develop over the course of next season.

So, with the future in mind, here is the next breakout NFL prospect from Colorado.

Safety Randon Fontenette’s College Career

Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette (2) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette is entering his first season with Colorado after transferring from Vanderbilt. In his time with the Commodores, Fontenette was a very solid safety with an ability to be reliable in coverage in addition to stopping the run.

During his two years at Vanderbilt, Fontenette recorded 124 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one touchdown. In the back end, safeties must be able to make tackles in the run game, but also make consistent plays on the ball.

In the SEC, that is tough to do weekly, but Fontenette was able to do just that. Standing at 6-2 and 220 pounds, Fontenette has a great frame to withstand constant hits that will stack up throughout the season to remain available and reliable.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is grabbed by Vanderbilt safety/outside linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As he makes his transition to Colorado, Fontenette has a great opportunity to step right into a starting role with the Buffaloes to help significantly improve the defense, especially on the ground against the run.

Last season, Colorado allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which was 135th in the nation. The Buffaloes were one of the worst rush defenses in the nation, which caused several other problems on defense.

If Fontenette can help that aspect of the defense to significantly improve, in addition to having the ability to consistently produce, that could be exactly what he needs to break out as a great prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Safety Randon Fontenette's NFL Fit

Vanderbilt safety Dontae Carter (1) and safety Randon Fontenette (2) celebrate their overtime victory against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With his frame, Fontenette has the opportunity to fit right into several NFL schemes with the talent and skill set to be a versatile piece. Because he can defend the run well, Fontentte could find himself playing as a linebacker, nickel corner, or his natural position of safety.

That versatility is very valuable for NFL teams as offenses continue to evolve and add diverse elements to their playbook. NFL teams having the flexibility to move defensive personnel around to match offensive formations and personnel groupings is becoming more and more essential

Fontenette brings that flexibility with his game as a run defender and can be solid in coverage against running backs, receivers, and tight ends. That flexibility in coverage can help the rest of the defense to find matchups they can be successful in to significantly limit speed and size mismatches.

Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette (2) warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL offenses, in many cases, try to seek out mismatches across the board and will exploit those advantages until the defenses make adjustments. A defense that includes Fontenette has the chance to limit those situations and, in a way, defend on its own terms.

Defenses that can be aggressive and determine the pace of the game can be very dangerous and put offenses in disadvantageous positions. Fontenette has the opportunity to create those situations for any NFL defense he becomes a part of.

As Fontentte plays in the NFL this season, it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Chris Marve deploys him and uses the versatility to Colorado’s advantage. Fontenette has shown his capability to be productive and reliable in the secondary. This season in the Big 12 could be Fontenette’s best season yet.

If Fontenette does declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, he could be one of the more intriguing and valuable prospects in next year’s NFL Draft.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.