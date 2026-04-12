Deion Sanders Re-Emphasizes His Solution To Solve Spring Game Issues

The Colorado Buffaloes played their spring game Saturday, where players on both sides of the ball were able to show off some of their offseason development. Unlike previous years, this year’s spring game was aired live on YouTube, which led to intriguing comments from coach Deion Sanders.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Comments on Spring Game

“That’s not just us, no one’s valuing spring anymore. You got several major colleges not even having spring games. The only thing that would bring that back is if we compete against another school, and I’ve been saying that for the last several years,” said Sanders.

Coach Sanders is not the first one to say something about this issue, and as he talked about has suggested competition against other schools. Some have mentioned that spring games give other teams a chance to scout and poach players, but that was when the transfer portal opened for a window in the spring.

Adding a spring game against another team is not just about the extra media attention; it is also about seeing the progress each team has made and being able to build chemistry as a team. Playing against another team in a completely live setting is the only way to truly evaluate the status of every position group on the roster.

Getting a spring game against an opponent is not a money grab from college football, it is another opportunity for these athletes to showcase their talent against live competition.

It is also an opportunity for the coaching staff to see how their athletes respond to different kinds of situations while under pressure.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

How This Affects The Fans

“There’s no loyalty of kids staying, so it's hard for the fanbase to get to know all these kids and to buy in and say I’m gonna support that. Then he’s gone. I understand that wholeheartedly, but we have a tremendous fan base, we have a tremendous student body. We still have a lot of people out there that’s crazy about CU football, and I’m excited about that,” added Sanders.

Another key point Coach Prime brought was that with the transfer portal, the fanbases of all the schools have difficulty getting to know the roster because of the constant overhaul of the roster every offseason with the transfer portal and NIL.

This is why it is so important for there to be culture guys on every roster who stay all four years and show the fans what the team stands for. If there is no clear culture or consistent themes for a team, it is very hard for the fan base to catch on.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The hope for the Buffaloes’ fanbase is to see significant improvement from 2025, which would ideally result in a bowl game appearance. The new additions Colorado has made to the coaching staff and in the transfer portal should get the CU fans ramped up for next season.

The expectations for Coach Prime and Colorado are high, but based on some great performances in the spring game, the Buffaloes could be in a great spot in the Big 12 for 2026.