Colorado's Brennan Marion Drops Eye-Opening Isaac Wilson Claim

The Colorado Buffaloes clearly are all in on quarterback Isaac Wilson leading this 2026 team, especially before he faces his former school, the No. 11 Utah Utes.

The audience that tuned in to the Colorado-Texas Tech game saw a turnover-prone Wilson, though, following the opening scoring drive. Many critics believe Colorado holds one of the nation's most questionable quarterback rooms, especially after demoting former four-star signing Julian Lewis.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But offensive coordinator Brennan Marion didn't mince words about what he sees potential-wise from Wilson.

Brennan Marion's Big Declaration for Isaac Wilson

Marion addressed reporters during his presser on Oct. 14 before facing, what coach Deion Sanders called the best team on Colorado's schedule.

The nation already believes that Utah will overwhelm the Buffaloes. However, Marion let it be known that he's very confident in Wilson's potential.

“I saw a guy that could go out there and accumulate 350 yards in his first start in two years," Marion began. "We continue to have confidence in Isaac and continue to move forward with him. But I thought he played a decent game. If you take away the turnovers, he would be one of the hottest QBs in the country.”

Marion added that Texas Tech's defense earned credit for how the Red Raiders countered Wilson and the offense after the first scoring drive.

Brennan Marion Admits 'New Territory' During Colorado Transition

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion admitted feeling tested most recently in his transition to Colorado. He's created explosive offenses everywhere he's gone once he's installed his famed "Go-Go" offense, especially at his previous stops with UNLV, which played in two Mountain West Conference title games, and Sacramento State, where he was head coach for one season and produced a 7-5 season.

But the Buffaloes sit at 122nd overall on offense and haven't scored past 13 points in the last three weeks. Both Northwestern and Texas Tech bottled Colorado to just seven points in each game.

"This is new territory for me," Marion shared. "But whatever God is trying to teach me, I'm going to learn the lesson, go through this storm, and have faith. Plus, have the confidence and belief in what we've done."

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He knows that the "Go-Go" is explosive when it gets going. Even Colorado's next foe has used it before.

"Our system has been really good. I just saw Utah score a touchdown with our system last week," Marion said. "Multiple teams [Marion mentioned No. 1 Georgia] are using the plays that we usually run. Obviously, it's done pretty well. But, we have to do the things here that helps our kids and can't think about what we did in the past. We have to do the best thing for our guys here to score touchdowns."

He added that Colorado has won in yards plus time of possession in multiple games, showing that his offense has worked before. Yet Marion adds, "We haven't been able to put the ball through the hoop for whatever reason." But Marion believes those mistakes got shored up during the bye week, leaving him more optimistic about the next time his offense takes the field.

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