Colorado Receiver Danny Scudero’s Injury Update Raises Additional Questions

The 2026 Colorado Buffaloes have witnessed their share of fast and slow starts amongst the roster.

Wide receivers Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr., the latter a transfer from Texas, land on the former. Unfortunately, prized San Jose State transfer and the 2025 NCAA receiving yardage leader Danny Scudero fell into the latter through the first five games.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero has dealt with a foot injury, but many around Boulder believed he would benefit from the Oct. 10 bye week. But now there's this concerning update provided by coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado Still Hasn't Seen Danny Scudero Healthy

Turns out the foot ailment is still bothersome for the inside wide receiver, even after the bye week.

Sanders revealed on Oct. 13 where things now stand with Scudero ahead of facing No. 11 Utah.

"He's worked his butt off to get back. And he wants to come back with all of his faith and might. Slowly and surely, he's coming. But I don't know if it's this week," Sanders said.

So looks like Scudero will have either an "or" next to his name on the depth chart. Or, he'll be listed as questionable for the upcoming Utah game once the the Big 12 injury updates come out.

Danny Scudero Already on Hot Seat at Colorado

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero, again, walked into Boulder expected to create a needed spark for Colorado's offense. He also walked into a system spearheaded and implemented by a former NFL wide receiver in Brennan Marion.

Furthermore, Marion has turned loose numerous of wideouts in his career. Names like Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington come to mind during Marion's Texas run. He also produced Jordan Addison's All-American season when the wideout played at Pitt with Marion on the staff. Marion also turned UNLA wideout Ricky White into a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver.

But Scudero has endured a slow start to his Colorado career, especially when one dives into the numbers he has produced.

Scudero only has caught five passes for 24 yards through the first five games of the season. He's once again hampered by the foot, but even when he's played, Scudero has delivered minimal impact. Colorado needs both the San Jose State and Sacramento State version of Scudero down the road, especially if the Buffaloes are desiring making a bowl bid.

Where Colorado Air Attack Ranks

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado heads out of the bye week sitting at a dismal 122nd overall in total offense. And that's No. 122 out of 138 total Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams.

But Colorado has produced a top-50 air attack, with the Buffaloes sitting at 49th overall there, averaging 253.4 yards per game. So the Buffs have found success moving the football before.

Except that it largely came during the first drive against Texas Tech most recently. Quarterback Isaac Wilson moved the football efficiently and got the Buffaloes to score quickly. But his play sputtered and became turnover-marred from there, with four Red Raider takeaways.

Colorado will roll with the ex-Utah quarterback against his former team, Sanders confirmed to reporters. Regardless, he's likely going to have to roll without Scudero.

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