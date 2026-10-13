Colorado Fans Will Love What Joseph Williams Sees in Quarterback Isaac Wilson

Quarterbacks earn a receiver’s trust in many small ways, and Isaac Wilson’s way sounds stubborn. According to Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams, a missed throw in practice does not stay missed for long.

“He’s a competitor. So I just like being around him. He likes to compete. So anytime we have something in practice, he may miss me in practice. We sit in there talking five minutes straight just trying to get it right, get it right,” Williams said Tuesday. “Then after practice, we go work on that same exact play.”

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So he just wants to compete. He’s a great person to be around, great person. He’s a great leader. So I feel like this week is going to be a real big week for him.”

Big might be an understatement. Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that Wilson will start against No. 11 Utah, the program where he began his career. Sanders sees the same stubborn streak.

“Isaac is just tough. His demeanor is Isaac throw a few picks, he’s still going. He’s not getting down on himself. He’s a fighter,” Sanders said.

Joseph Williams has his own Utah score to settle

Williams carries his own baggage into this one. Sanders held him out of last season’s 53-7 loss at Utah after he arrived late to a team meeting, and Williams owned it during Tuesday’s media availability.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel like it just was up here. I feel like I had the ability to go do the things I’m doing right now. It’s just, I was in my own head, I was doing the wrong things,” Williams said. “We talked about earlier, I missed the last Utah game because of myself. So I feel like me getting out of my own way was just probably the biggest step I took to be able to play this way so far.”

The numbers back him up. After rehabilitating a knee injury during the offseason, Williams has 32 catches for 454 yards and five touchdowns through five games. He joined the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Oct. 7. He told his mother he wants to win it.

“Like you said, we can’t have another showing like we did last year,” Williams added.

Joseph Williams wants the whole quarterback room ready

Williams also wants the other quarterbacks to stay involved.

“If Isaac goes down, JuJu still has to be ready to go in the game, or Sweetwyne has to be ready to go in the game,” he said. “So we put something in Isaac, we still got to implement it into JuJu and Kaneal, ’cause you never know who’s going in.”

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Kamren Washington (96) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His bigger message during the open week centered on the final 15 minutes, where Colorado has faded too often.

“Just we got to finish. Everybody sees fourth quarter. We just got to finish in the fourth,” Williams said. “So we’re trying to build that fourth quarter culture. So when we get to the fourth quarter, it’s nothing brand new to us.”

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