Colorado's Brennan Marion Delivers Frank Evaluation on Quarterback Isaac Wilson

The Colorado Buffaloes landed quarterback Isaac Wilson in the transfer portal this offseason. Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion went on “The Morning Run” show posted on Thee Pregame Network YouTube channel.

Here’s what he had to say about his new quarterback.

Brennan Marion Gives Insight on Quarterback Isaac Wilson

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Isaac Wilson is a 6-0, 210 pound quarterback that spent the past two years of his collegiate career with the Utes Utes. Following the 2025 college football season, he entered the portal and transferred to Colorado.

Marion has liked what he’s seen out of Wilson when it comes to his ability of making the big play, but did note he has to work on being able to take what the defense gives.

“Isaac understands the big play element of our offense…He does understand capturing the big play and the big moment,” Marion said. “I think just has to learn how to hit the base hit a little bit more…Taking the layup, taking the easy play. Not risking the ball. Not everything is going to be the big play."

🔥 Buffs QB Issac. Coach Marion Gives Update on Progress 👀🦬



"Issac understands the big play element of our offense. He understands capturing the big play and big moment. He has to learn how to hit the base hit a little bit more"



🔄 @Isaac_kawika https://t.co/qDLuoSLsKi pic.twitter.com/ZrPmroO76k — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) June 28, 2026

The top can’t be taken off the defense on every play, and that sounds like it will be a point of emphasis for Wilson as the season approaches.

As a freshman for Utah in 2024, Wilson played in nine games. He threw for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. As a sophomore, he only played in one game.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion was hired by Colorado this offseason to become their next offensive coordinator. Prior to this, he was the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025. In his one year at Sac. State, Marion upped their win total by four games, leading them to a 7-5 season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders liked what he saw out of Marion and made the call.

Marion is known for his go-go offense. This offensive style primarily features the quarterback in the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield with him. The offense runs at an up-tempo pace to keep the defense on their toes.

While Wilson is now a member of the Buffs quarterback room, it doesn’t not appear that he will be starting. The front runner for the starting quarterback position is Julian Lewis.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis signed with the Buffaloes as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit. As a true freshman for the Buffs in 2025, Lewis played in four games. He threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Due to him not exceeding four games played in, Lewis retained his redshirt eligibility. He enters 2026 as a redshirt freshman.

Colorado went 3-9 in 2025 and will be looking to get back to a bowl game in 2026 for the second time in four years under Sanders. Coach Prime has accumulated an overall record of 16-21 in Boulder since being hired prior to the 2023 season.

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