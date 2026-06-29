Colorado's Brennan Marion Delivers Frank Evaluation on Quarterback Isaac Wilson
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The Colorado Buffaloes landed quarterback Isaac Wilson in the transfer portal this offseason. Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion went on “The Morning Run” show posted on Thee Pregame Network YouTube channel.
Here’s what he had to say about his new quarterback.
Brennan Marion Gives Insight on Quarterback Isaac Wilson
Isaac Wilson is a 6-0, 210 pound quarterback that spent the past two years of his collegiate career with the Utes Utes. Following the 2025 college football season, he entered the portal and transferred to Colorado.
Marion has liked what he’s seen out of Wilson when it comes to his ability of making the big play, but did note he has to work on being able to take what the defense gives.
“Isaac understands the big play element of our offense…He does understand capturing the big play and the big moment,” Marion said. “I think just has to learn how to hit the base hit a little bit more…Taking the layup, taking the easy play. Not risking the ball. Not everything is going to be the big play."
The top can’t be taken off the defense on every play, and that sounds like it will be a point of emphasis for Wilson as the season approaches.
As a freshman for Utah in 2024, Wilson played in nine games. He threw for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. As a sophomore, he only played in one game.
Marion was hired by Colorado this offseason to become their next offensive coordinator. Prior to this, he was the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025. In his one year at Sac. State, Marion upped their win total by four games, leading them to a 7-5 season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders liked what he saw out of Marion and made the call.
Marion is known for his go-go offense. This offensive style primarily features the quarterback in the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield with him. The offense runs at an up-tempo pace to keep the defense on their toes.
While Wilson is now a member of the Buffs quarterback room, it doesn’t not appear that he will be starting. The front runner for the starting quarterback position is Julian Lewis.
Lewis signed with the Buffaloes as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit. As a true freshman for the Buffs in 2025, Lewis played in four games. He threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Due to him not exceeding four games played in, Lewis retained his redshirt eligibility. He enters 2026 as a redshirt freshman.
Colorado went 3-9 in 2025 and will be looking to get back to a bowl game in 2026 for the second time in four years under Sanders. Coach Prime has accumulated an overall record of 16-21 in Boulder since being hired prior to the 2023 season.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1