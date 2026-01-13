Colorado Building One of College Football’s Strongest Transfer Portal Classes

The fall from a 9–4 breakthrough season in 2024 to a 3–9 finish in 2025 was jarring for coach Deion Sanders and Colorado football fans alike.

In the wake of that struggle, Colorado saw several high-profile departures, leading many fans to wonder if the "Prime Effect" was beginning to wane during the winter transition. But while the outside narrative focused on what the Buffs lost, "Coach Prime" and Colorado were busy rebuilding. And since the new year, the results have become impossible to ignore.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As of Jan 12, Colorado owns the No. 16 transfer portal class nationally and ranks No. 5 in the Big 12, according to Rivals. Only Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State sit ahead of the Buffs in the conference. For a program tasked with replacing more than 50 roster spots, the response has been both deliberate and impressive.

Turning Over the Roster Without Losing Direction

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s portal activity this cycle reflects lessons learned. Instead of simply chasing names coming from other powerhouse programs, the Buffs have targeted proven production, physicality, and leadership, filling gaps left by departures while raising the overall floor of the roster.

At wide receiver, Danny Scudero arrives from San Jose State as one of the most productive pass-catchers in the country. The 2025 All-American piled up 1,291 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, potentially providing quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis with a ready-made answer to the explosive-play void left by Omarion Miller. Scudero’s athleticism and route-running should translate immediately in the Big 12.

Former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter is among the newest top commits. Once one of the most coveted recruits in the country, Carter brings SEC-tested athleticism and versatility to a secondary that desperately needed a jolt. Paired with his ability to dazzle on special teams; he's exactly the type of dual-threat weapon Sanders has long prioritized in Boulder. Carter's addition also signals Colorado’s intent to reestablish physical play on the perimeter after a season filled with breakdowns.

This Punt Return By Boo Carter was Insane 😮‍💨🔥 #SkoBuffs



pic.twitter.com/YPsZ1CQUnG — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) January 11, 2026

In the trenches, Tulane defensive lineman Santana Hopper may prove to be one of CU's biggest gets in more ways than one. One of the highest-rated interior defenders in the portal, the 300-pound Hopper brings the kind of anchor presence Colorado lacked in key moments last season. His ability to disrupt the interior gives the Buffs a solid foundation to rebuild their defensive front.

A Staff Built for Modern College Football

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Roster upgrades haven’t been the only quiet wins in Boulder. Colorado's also taken meaningful steps to strengthen the infrastructure behind the scenes, particularly within its recruiting operation.

The promotion of Darrius Darden-Box to director of recruiting following the departure of Corey Phillips has already paid immediate dividends. Darden-Box has been at the center of Colorado’s aggressive and organized transfer portal approach, helping the Buffs identify experienced, high-production targets. His fingerprints are all over a portal class built on fit, maturity, and immediate impact—an encouraging sign for a program that must replace volume with efficiency.



Darden-Box’s early success suggests Colorado is operating with clearer internal communication and a more refined vision of the roster it wants to build, a shift that has been evident throughout this portal cycle.

Above it all sits new athletic director Fernando Lovo. Lovo steps into Boulder with a reputation for generating revenue, aligning departments, and improving operational efficiency. In an era defined by NIL, revenue sharing, and constant roster turnover, Colorado needed an administrator equipped to handle the business side of modern college athletics.



Lovo’s long-term vision aligns with the staff’s emphasis on sustainability over short-term swings, creating a unified approach from the athletic department down to the locker room.

Turning a Painful Season Into a Strategic Reset

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2025 season exposed some hard truths. In modern college football, portal success isn’t optional; it's necessary. Depth, continuity, and infrastructure are pillars of sustainable winning programs. Teams that embrace that reality can quickly reshape their trajectory, as Indiana recently demonstrated, rising from 3–9 to playing for a national championship just two seasons later.

So far this offseason, the Buffs have responded to those realities rather than running from them. Targeting proven veterans—physical linemen built for Big 12 trench play—defensive pieces with real production, as well as offensive playmakers who've already carried heavy workloads.

With a revamped staff, a top-tier athletic director, and a portal class designed for immediate impact, the struggles of 2025 look less like a trend and more like a setup for a massive comeback in 2026.

The Buffs still have plenty of questions to answer and chemistry to build before next season's opening kickoff. But quietly and methodically, they've positioned themselves to turn a painful season into a meaningful reset, one that feels built for 2026 and beyond.