Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are active in the transfer portal with 27 additions so far. The staff added another offensive weapon, with the commitment of tight end Fisher Clements.
Clements is unranked in the portal, but could prove to be an underrated player for the Buffaloes. Colorado is working to enhance its offense, and the addition of Clements can prove to be a valuable asset to the program.
Why Fisher Clements Is An Underrated Pickup
Clements spent four seasons with the Northern Colorado Bears before entering the portal. He appeared in just four games in 2022 as a true freshman and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Colorado faced a mass exodus through the portal, losing depth on offense. The team also lost the commitment of tight end Gavin Mueller from the 2026 recruiting class, making the tight end position a need.
Clements is coming off a season appearing in nine games, playing on both offense and special teams. He finished the season with four receptions for 27 yards. Through four years with the Bears, Clements recorded 11 receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
He played 646 offensive snaps and can become a key blocker for the Buffaloes. With Colorado hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the ground game could find much-needed improvement. Bringing in an athletic tight end helps with run blocking, which would open up the ground game.
While he is not the biggest pass catcher, Clements’ size and athleticism could make him a valuable target for quarterback Julian Lewis, especially in the red zone.
Before committing to Colorado, Clements had interest from Central Michigan and took an official visit with the program, per his X account. He ended up choosing to play for the Buffaloes, staying in Colorado.
After his commitment, Clements posted a photo of himself in a Colorado uniform on X, which Lewis responded to, voicing his excitement.
With Lewis’ excitement over the commitment, Clements could become a reliable target for the young quarterback next season.
Why Colorado Buffaloes’ Offense Can Improve
While Colorado lost wide receiver Omarion Miller to the transfer portal, the Buffaloes' offense can still improve.
Lewis spent the 2025 season developing, making four game appearances. He started in two games, and while there is room for Lewis to grow, he showed why he has a high ceiling. Through four games, Lewis passed for 589 yards and four touchdowns.
Also returning to the program is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Seaton is entering his third season with the Buffaloes and has been one of the most important players. Having a veteran and talented player return to the offensive line will be a major boost to the offense, giving Lewis time to get the ball out.
Bringing in a new offensive coordinator was crucial, and Marion is joining the program with much excitement. With the addition of Marion, the ground game can take a step forward, which in turn would open up the passing game.
In addition to Clements, the Buffaloes have added key offensive contributors, including wide receivers Ernest Campbell, Danny Scudero, and Kam Perry. The Buffaloes’ offense is adding explosive players, all of whom can become valuable targets for Lewis.
