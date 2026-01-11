Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are active in the transfer portal with 27 additions so far. The staff added another offensive weapon, with the commitment of tight end Fisher Clements.

Clements is unranked in the portal, but could prove to be an underrated player for the Buffaloes. Colorado is working to enhance its offense, and the addition of Clements can prove to be a valuable asset to the program.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Why Fisher Clements Is An Underrated Pickup

Clements spent four seasons with the Northern Colorado Bears before entering the portal. He appeared in just four games in 2022 as a true freshman and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Colorado faced a mass exodus through the portal, losing depth on offense. The team also lost the commitment of tight end Gavin Mueller from the 2026 recruiting class, making the tight end position a need.

Clements is coming off a season appearing in nine games, playing on both offense and special teams. He finished the season with four receptions for 27 yards. Through four years with the Bears, Clements recorded 11 receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He played 646 offensive snaps and can become a key blocker for the Buffaloes. With Colorado hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the ground game could find much-needed improvement. Bringing in an athletic tight end helps with run blocking, which would open up the ground game.

While he is not the biggest pass catcher, Clements’ size and athleticism could make him a valuable target for quarterback Julian Lewis, especially in the red zone.

Before committing to Colorado, Clements had interest from Central Michigan and took an official visit with the program, per his X account. He ended up choosing to play for the Buffaloes, staying in Colorado.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After his commitment, Clements posted a photo of himself in a Colorado uniform on X, which Lewis responded to, voicing his excitement.

With Lewis’ excitement over the commitment, Clements could become a reliable target for the young quarterback next season.

Let’s Skooooo! — Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis QB (@JulianLewis10) January 11, 2026

Why Colorado Buffaloes’ Offense Can Improve

While Colorado lost wide receiver Omarion Miller to the transfer portal, the Buffaloes' offense can still improve.

Lewis spent the 2025 season developing, making four game appearances. He started in two games, and while there is room for Lewis to grow, he showed why he has a high ceiling. Through four games, Lewis passed for 589 yards and four touchdowns.

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Also returning to the program is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Seaton is entering his third season with the Buffaloes and has been one of the most important players. Having a veteran and talented player return to the offensive line will be a major boost to the offense, giving Lewis time to get the ball out.

Bringing in a new offensive coordinator was crucial, and Marion is joining the program with much excitement. With the addition of Marion, the ground game can take a step forward, which in turn would open up the passing game.

In addition to Clements, the Buffaloes have added key offensive contributors, including wide receivers Ernest Campbell, Danny Scudero, and Kam Perry. The Buffaloes’ offense is adding explosive players, all of whom can become valuable targets for Lewis.

