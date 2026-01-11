Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision

The Colorado Buffaloes have undergone significant changes this offseason, reworking the roster following heavy turnover in the transfer portal. Deion Sanders and his staff lost more than half the roster, with several contributors moving on to new opportunities at other programs.

One of the biggest departures is former starting cornerback DJ McKinney, and some conflicting reports have surfaced about McKinney and a potential commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There were some rumors that McKinney could test the NFL Draft and forgo his final season of eligibility, but the former Buffs defender did visit Notre Dame, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos. Nakos also reported that McKinney signed with Notre Dame before revealing that the Fighting Irish removed McKinney's signing.

With McKinney viewed as a late-round prospect, another college season gives him a chance to further develop and improve his draft stock.

From Colorado’s perspective, McKinney’s exit is simply part of the broader roster reshuffling this offseason. The Buffaloes have already addressed the position through the transfer portal as Sanders and his staff continue retooling the roster heading into next season.

Deion Sanders Wastes No Time Replacing DJ McKinney

With McKinney leaving the program, Sanders and his staff moved quickly to shore up the position. The Buffaloes added Notre Dame transfer Cree Thomas and James Madison corner Justin Eagin to help stabilize a secondary that suddenly needed reinforcements.

McKinney wasn’t the only loss, either. The Buffaloes also saw Noah King, Tyrecus Davis and Tawfiq Byard move on this offseason, making a full-scale rebuild in the defensive backfield unavoidable.

Losing McKinney stung in particular, as he would have been one of the few returning starters.

Landing Thomas was a strong first step, especially given his former four-star pedigree and upside, while Eagin arrives after a productive season with the Dukes. McKinney’s decision to head to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish also signals his desire for greater exposure at a national program.

For Colorado, the emphasis now shifts from who’s gone to how quickly the unit comes together. With new faces and added competition in the secondary, the Buffaloes are aiming to turn offseason turnover into an opportunity for a fresh start rather than a long-term setback.

Why DJ McKinney Leaving Colorado Could Backfire

McKinney might have made a misstep by leaving Colorado. He would have been a starter and the top cornerback for the Buffaloes, but if he does officially sign with the Fighting Irish, he’s likely to be more of a depth piece.

At Notre Dame, McKinney would have to compete with star cornerbacks Christian Gray and Leonard Moore, who both typically line up on the outside. Gray could move inside, potentially opening up an outside spot, but even then, he would have seen more playing time in Boulder.

The move could still work out for McKinney with the Fighting Irish, but the grass isn’t always greener. The Buffaloes' defense was set to improve from last season, and he could have been one of the players leading the charge as the Buffaloes bounced back.

Only time will tell if the transfer pays off, but for now, McKinney is taking on more risk than reward by leaving a situation where he was ready to shine. Leaving a familiar system comes with challenges, including adapting to a new scheme and learning a different defensive style.