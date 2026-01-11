Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis

Another young, high-upside signal caller has chosen the Colorado Buffaloes.

Three-star quarterback recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne committed to Colorado on Saturday. He'll compete for a backup spot behind Julian Lewis while honing dual-threat skills alongside offensive coordinator (and credited primary recruiter) Brennan Marion.

Buffs Snag Coveted Prep Quarterback

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Sweetwyne originally committed to the BYU Cougars last February before decommitting in August. He then pledged and signed with the North Carolina Wolfpack last December, but he was released from his letter of intent less than three weeks later.

After Sweetwyne's second change of heart in less than a year, he officially visited and quickly pledged to the Buffaloes. He also held offers from the Utah Utes, Washington State Cougars, California Golden Bears and Utah State Aggies, as well as the Sacramento State Hornets, where Marion coached last season.

At 6-3 and 195 pounds, Sweetwyne starred at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah. He completed 62 percent of his passes as a junior for 2,675 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games while rushing for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he threw 16 interceptions. Rivals ranked him as the 52nd-best quarterback of 2026 and 18th among prospects from the Beehive State.

Still, Sweetwyne led Skyridge to Utah's 5A state semifinals. The Falcons jumped to 6A for his senior season, but his production remained.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He completed 67 percent of his throws for 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 911 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sweetwyne visited Boulder-adjacent Cherry Creek last September but struggled against the Centennial State powerhouse, completing just half of his passes and having four passes picked.

Colorado's New-Look Quarterback Room

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado now has five rostered quarterbacks, as Sweetwyne joins Lewis, Utah Utes transfer Isaac Wilson, redshirt junior Dominiq Ponder and longtime reserve Colton Allen. It's a much more cohesive room than last year's, as Lewis is the set starter with Wilson, Sweetwyne and Ponder gunning for the top backup spot.

Last season, coach Deion Sanders was rendered indecisive after high-profile transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter disappointed out of the gate as a senior. He turned to Ryan Staub against Delaware, where the longtime backup surprisingly shone, but quickly faltered against Big 12 competition.

Salter returned but continued to look outmatched, offering glimmers of hope that kept him starting but making mistakes in numerous big moments. All the while, Lewis sat on his hands after joining Colorado as the hailed successor to NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders.

By the time Sanders gave the freshman a shot, Colorado's season was competitively over. Still, Lewis flashed the promise many hoped to see and now will have a full season to prove his five-star status out of high school.

While he'll take the reins, Wilson has solid Big 12 experience as a backup. The brother of former No. 2 NFL draft pick quarterback Zach Wilson logged stats in 10 games over two seasons with the Utah Utes.

Sweetwyne should bring potential alongside him as Marion revamps the Buffs' offense with his "Go-Go" system. Ponder and Allen could hit the portal following the addition or may continue to wait their turn in Boulder.