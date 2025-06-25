Colorado Buffaloes, BYU, Texas Tech, Iowa State Ranked: Big 12 Stadium Sizes
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for year two in the Big 12 Conference, intrigue is soaring with an exciting schedule of tough matchups.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders leads his Buffs against three of the conference's elite from 2024, including the BYU Cougars, who defeated Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
If the Buffaloes hope to compete, they'll have to handle some rather rowdy fan bases this fall. Colorado travels to Morgantown, back to Fort Worth, where the "Coach Prime" era began, and where its first year somberly ended in Salt Lake City.
The West Virginia Mountaineers, TCU Horned Frogs and Utah Utes are all poised for bounce-back campaigns and will protect home turf against Colorado's new-look squad. The Buffs will defend some turf of their own, resurfacing Folsom Field from natural to artificial this summer.
Elsewhere, the Kansas Jayhawks will enjoy a freshly refurbished venue after playing their home games at Arrowhead Stadium in 2024.
With the Big 12 set for another transformative year, here are its 16 stadiums ranked by crowd size:
16. Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati Bearcats)
Capacity: 38,088
Built: 1915
Since a College Football Playoff run propelled them into national spotlights and a Power Four conference, the Bearcats have struggled to find their fastball. Their stadium has some catching up to do as well.
15. Space City Financial Stadium (Houston Cougars)
Capacity: 40,000
Built: 2014
As another AAC team to make the leap in 2023, Houston boasts an admirable crowd still searching for a consistent winner. The Coogs hired coach Willie Fritz to make that happen.
14. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Kansas Jayhawks)
Capacity: ~40,000
Built: 1921
It's unknown how many fans the renovated Memorial Stadium will hold, but it's an exciting time for Jayhawk football nonetheless.
13. McLane Stadium (Baylor Bears)
As one of the conference's newer stadiums, McLane holds a solid crowd and touts an ascending program under coach Dave Aranda. It also sits on the water, where fans can enter by boat.
Capacity: 45,140
Built: 2014
12. FBC Stadium (UCF Knights)
Capacity: 45,301
Built: 2007
UCF hopes to return to greener pastures under coach Scott Frost, hired for his second tenure in Orlando. The Knights' stadium can hold up to 65,000 fans for other events but stands pat during football season.
11. Amon G. Carter Stadium (TCU Horned Frogs)
Capacity: 46,000
Built: 1930
TCU brings old-school flair with its stadium. It hosted the largest crowd in its history when Colorado came to town, mostly due to the Horned Frogs' improbable National Championship game run a year prior.
10. Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Kansas State Wildcats)
Capacity: 50,000
Built: 1968
Just cracking 50-grand is KSU, a historic program buzzing with excitement around junior quarterback Avery Johnson. K-State's venue replaced World War I Memorial Stadium, which still stands today and hosted games dating back to 1922.
9. Folsom Field (Colorado Buffaloes)
Capacity: 50,183
Built: 1924
Under the historic Flatiron Mountains, Colorado presents one of the prettiest views in college football, a pleasant blend of tradition and modernity and loyal, loud fans. It'd be perfect, if not for the Duane Physics Building poking out like a sore thumb.
8. Arizona Stadium (Arizona Wildcats)
Capacity: 50,800
Built: 1929
Arizona hopes to rebound after losing key pieces before its first Big 12 campaign. The Wildcats' long-standing stadium is obtusely designed, but a sleek red-and-navy color scheme provides accents during both day and night games.
7. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah Utes)
Capacity: 51,444
Built: 1998
Set in another gorgeous region, Utah's stadium is one of the hardest venues to win at in the conference. The Wasatch Mountains surround a perennial winner on the gridiron that aims to enter the Big 12 title picture in 2025.
6. Boone Pickens Stadium (Oklahoma State Cowboys)
Capacity: 52,202
Built: 1919
Once a behemoth, Boone Pickens has seen its capacity dip from 60,000 as Oklahoma State searches for its glory days.
5. Mountain America Stadium (Arizona State Sun Devils)
Capacity: 53,599
Built: 1958
Arizona State surged to its first-ever CFP in 2024 and will likely sell out many games this fall. Coach Kenny Dillingham revitalized a raucous hub of Sun Devil fans in Tempe and has the personnel to repeat as Big 12 champs.
4. Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (West Virginia Mountaineers)
Capacity: 60,000
Built: 1980
Highly regarded among Big 12 venues, West Virginia has the theatrics and prestige of a perennial contender. That hasn't been the case recently, so the Mountaineers brought back coach Rich Rodriguez to light a spark on their muskets.
3. Jones AT&T Stadium (Texas Tech Red Raiders)
Capacity: 60,229
Built: 1947
A massive influx of NIL donor money has made over many of Texas Tech's athletic programs, and football is no exception. The Red Raiders renovated the 'Jones' in 2024 and boast the country's second-best transfer portal class heading into 2025.
2. Jack Trice Stadium (Iowa State Cyclones)
Capacity: 61,500
Built: 1975
Football is everything in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones reached the Big 12 Championship this past season under bright young coach Matt Campbell.
1. LaVell Edwards Stadium (BYU Cougars)
Capacity: 62,073
Built: 1964
Tucked under the mountains in a simply spectacular layout, BYU has the largest crowd capacity in the Big 12. Coach Kalani Sitake led the Cougars to a phenomenal 2024 season and should have them set for a bright future.