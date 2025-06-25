Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes, BYU, Texas Tech, Iowa State Ranked: Big 12 Stadium Sizes

As the Big 12 Conference enters an expansion era, home crowds matter more than ever. The Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field is one of the most difficult environments in the conference, but where do they rank among crowd capacity?

Harrison Simeon

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for year two in the Big 12 Conference, intrigue is soaring with an exciting schedule of tough matchups.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders leads his Buffs against three of the conference's elite from 2024, including the BYU Cougars, who defeated Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

If the Buffaloes hope to compete, they'll have to handle some rather rowdy fan bases this fall. Colorado travels to Morgantown, back to Fort Worth, where the "Coach Prime" era began, and where its first year somberly ended in Salt Lake City.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildca
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The West Virginia Mountaineers, TCU Horned Frogs and Utah Utes are all poised for bounce-back campaigns and will protect home turf against Colorado's new-look squad. The Buffs will defend some turf of their own, resurfacing Folsom Field from natural to artificial this summer.

Elsewhere, the Kansas Jayhawks will enjoy a freshly refurbished venue after playing their home games at Arrowhead Stadium in 2024.

With the Big 12 set for another transformative year, here are its 16 stadiums ranked by crowd size:

16. Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati Bearcats)

Nippert Stadium at the University of Cincinnati, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Cincinnati.
Nippert Stadium at the University of Cincinnati, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capacity: 38,088

Built: 1915

Since a College Football Playoff run propelled them into national spotlights and a Power Four conference, the Bearcats have struggled to find their fastball. Their stadium has some catching up to do as well.

15. Space City Financial Stadium (Houston Cougars)

View of the field at TDECU Stadium before the game between the Houston Cougars and the Utah Utes.
Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; View of the field at TDECU Stadium before the game between the Houston Cougars and the Utah Utes. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Capacity: 40,000

Built: 2014

As another AAC team to make the leap in 2023, Houston boasts an admirable crowd still searching for a consistent winner. The Coogs hired coach Willie Fritz to make that happen.

14. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Kansas Jayhawks)

A view from the main concourse shows the field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during a media tour on April 25, 2025.
A view from the main concourse shows the field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during a media tour on April 25, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capacity: ~40,000

Built: 1921

It's unknown how many fans the renovated Memorial Stadium will hold, but it's an exciting time for Jayhawk football nonetheless.

13. McLane Stadium (Baylor Bears)

Baylor fans celebrate during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McLane Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor fans celebrate during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McLane Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As one of the conference's newer stadiums, McLane holds a solid crowd and touts an ascending program under coach Dave Aranda. It also sits on the water, where fans can enter by boat.

Capacity: 45,140

Built: 2014

12. FBC Stadium (UCF Knights)

a general view of the stadium before the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl featuring the Miami (OH) Redhawks and Appalachian St
Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium before the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl featuring the Miami (OH) Redhawks and Appalachian State Mountaineers at FBC Mortgage Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Capacity: 45,301

Built: 2007

UCF hopes to return to greener pastures under coach Scott Frost, hired for his second tenure in Orlando. The Knights' stadium can hold up to 65,000 fans for other events but stands pat during football season.

11. Amon G. Carter Stadium (TCU Horned Frogs)

A view of the TCU fans and student section and Frog Tifo during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears at
Nov 18, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A view of the TCU fans and student section and Frog Tifo during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Capacity: 46,000

Built: 1930

TCU brings old-school flair with its stadium. It hosted the largest crowd in its history when Colorado came to town, mostly due to the Horned Frogs' improbable National Championship game run a year prior.

MORE: Deion Sanders Jr. Gives Health Update On Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders

MORE: Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders Share Fishing Trip In First Look Since Illness News

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Deion Sanders To Flip Duke Commit Jayvian Tanelus?

10. Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Kansas State Wildcats)

Kansas State fans yell out before kickoff to the game against Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Friday, September 13, 202
Kansas State fans yell out before kickoff to the game against Arizona at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Friday, September 13, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capacity: 50,000

Built: 1968

Just cracking 50-grand is KSU, a historic program buzzing with excitement around junior quarterback Avery Johnson. K-State's venue replaced World War I Memorial Stadium, which still stands today and hosted games dating back to 1922.

9. Folsom Field (Colorado Buffaloes)

Folsom Field is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colo.
Folsom Field is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capacity: 50,183

Built: 1924

Under the historic Flatiron Mountains, Colorado presents one of the prettiest views in college football, a pleasant blend of tradition and modernity and loyal, loud fans. It'd be perfect, if not for the Duane Physics Building poking out like a sore thumb.

8. Arizona Stadium (Arizona Wildcats)

Overall view of the empty Arizona Stadium as the sun sets during the Arizona State Sun Devils game against the Arizona Wildca
Dec 11, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Overall view of the empty Arizona Stadium as the sun sets during the Arizona State Sun Devils game against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Capacity: 50,800

Built: 1929

Arizona hopes to rebound after losing key pieces before its first Big 12 campaign. The Wildcats' long-standing stadium is obtusely designed, but a sleek red-and-navy color scheme provides accents during both day and night games.

7. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah Utes)

A general view of Rice-Eccles Stadium before the game between the Utah Utes and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
Aug 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of Rice-Eccles Stadium before the game between the Utah Utes and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Capacity: 51,444

Built: 1998

Set in another gorgeous region, Utah's stadium is one of the hardest venues to win at in the conference. The Wasatch Mountains surround a perennial winner on the gridiron that aims to enter the Big 12 title picture in 2025.

6. Boone Pickens Stadium (Oklahoma State Cowboys)

Oklahoma State's Rashod Owens (10) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahom
Oklahoma State's Rashod Owens (10) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug., 31, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capacity: 52,202

Built: 1919

Once a behemoth, Boone Pickens has seen its capacity dip from 60,000 as Oklahoma State searches for its glory days.

5. Mountain America Stadium (Arizona State Sun Devils)

Overall view of Sun Devil Stadium during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona
Nov. 28, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Overall view of Sun Devil Stadium during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona defeated Arizona State 20-17. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Capacity: 53,599

Built: 1958

Arizona State surged to its first-ever CFP in 2024 and will likely sell out many games this fall. Coach Kenny Dillingham revitalized a raucous hub of Sun Devil fans in Tempe and has the personnel to repeat as Big 12 champs.

4. Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (West Virginia Mountaineers)

West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate with fans after defeating the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan P
Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate with fans after defeating the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Capacity: 60,000

Built: 1980

Highly regarded among Big 12 venues, West Virginia has the theatrics and prestige of a perennial contender. That hasn't been the case recently, so the Mountaineers brought back coach Rich Rodriguez to light a spark on their muskets.

3. Jones AT&T Stadium (Texas Tech Red Raiders)

A general view of Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field before the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and t
Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field before the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Capacity: 60,229

Built: 1947

A massive influx of NIL donor money has made over many of Texas Tech's athletic programs, and football is no exception. The Red Raiders renovated the 'Jones' in 2024 and boast the country's second-best transfer portal class heading into 2025.

2. Jack Trice Stadium (Iowa State Cyclones)

A general view of Jack Trice Stadium during the second half between the Iowa State Cyclones and the West Virginia Mountaineer
Nov 26, 2016; Ames, IA, USA; A general view of Jack Trice Stadium during the second half between the Iowa State Cyclones and the West Virginia Mountaineers. West Virginia won 49-19. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Capacity: 61,500

Built: 1975

Football is everything in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones reached the Big 12 Championship this past season under bright young coach Matt Campbell.

1. LaVell Edwards Stadium (BYU Cougars)

A general view of LaVell Edwards Stadium before the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats.
Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; A general view of LaVell Edwards Stadium before the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Capacity: 62,073

Built: 1964

Tucked under the mountains in a simply spectacular layout, BYU has the largest crowd capacity in the Big 12. Coach Kalani Sitake led the Cougars to a phenomenal 2024 season and should have them set for a bright future.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and interned at the Daily Camera. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football