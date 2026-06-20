How Colorado Center Demetrius Hunter Can Boost NFL Draft Stock in Boulder

Colorado Buffaloes transfer center Demetrius Hunter has a clear path ahead of him to the NFL Draft. After transferring to the Buffs from the Houston Cougars during the offseason, Hunter is in a land of opportunity in Boulder, and hopes to see his draft stock climb as a result.

Given the coaching surrounding him and the culmination of the work he’s compiled in his career thus far, Hunter stands a very real chance of achieving his NFL goals.

Demetrius Hunter’s battle for the starting center job at Colorado

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before Hunter can begin building his NFL Draft stock, he’ll have to overcome some stout competition at the center position. He has been battling with Lafayette Leopards transfer center Sean Kinney for the starting role throughout spring practice and summer training camp.

Despite Kinney having less experience than Hunter and having played at the FCS level to this point in his career, he’s been dominant. He appeared in all 24 games for the Leopards over the last two seasons, winning league honors and a Freshman All-American team bid in the process.

Hunter will need to rely on his Big 12 experience to help him win the position battle. He’s faced the level of competition that can be expected from the conference for four years, so the coaches know he won’t be caught off guard.

Additionally, Kinney transferred to Colorado with two years to play two, whereas 2026 will be Hunter’s final season of eligibility. CU’s coaching staff will likely trust Hunter’s experience and get their usage out of him in 2026 while developing Kinney for next season.

What makes Demetrius Hunter an NFL prospect

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hunter isn’t just an experienced center, as he was an anchor for the Cougars over the last two seasons. He has been tremendous in pass protection, allowing just two sacks during that stretch. 2025 was an especially dominant year for Hunter in pass protection, as he didn’t allow a single sack or a quarterback hit in 345 snaps.

Hunter’s consistency in pass protection is sure to jump off the page for any NFL scout, but his availability may be his best ability. He has yet to suffer a major injury during his college career, even when playing immense snap counts for the Cougars.

If NFL teams can rest easy knowing that they’re selecting a player in Hunter who won’t miss much time, he’ll be an enticing draft option.

How Gunnar White can boost Demetrius Hunter’s NFL Draft stock

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other factor working in Hunter’s favor is the system in which he finds himself. Buffaloes offensive line coach Gunnar White has been a gem for CU over the last calendar year. He produced a number of stars on the Buffaloes’ 2025 offensive line and has followed that performance up by lighting up the class of 2027 recruiting trail.

White developed transfer guard Xavier Hill into an NFL prospect, as he earned his way onto the New York Jets’ roster as an undrafted free agent. In addition, he helped develop Colorado’s center from last season, Zarian McGill, into a prospect worthy of his own NFL opportunity.

He was invited to the Denver Broncos’ rookie minicamp ahead of the 2026 season after a terrific 2025 campaign with the Buffs. Those products, in addition to the success White saw with the likes of Jordan Seaton, Zy Crisler and Yahya Attia last season, all bode well for Hunter’s NFL chances.

The coaching he will receive from White will have him prepared to make the NFL leap before his time in Boulder is finished.

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