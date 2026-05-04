Predicting Colorado's Starting Offensive Line for Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down season from their offensive line in 2025.

With the Buffaloes returning three starters from that unit, the offensive line will look almost entirely different from last season’s group. Here’s a prediction of what Colorado’s starting offensive line will look like by Week 1 of the regular season.

Left Tackle Larry Johnson III

Tennessee offensive linemen John Campbell Jr. (74) and Larry Johnson III (77) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson is a ‘first man off the bus’ type of player for Colorado, being one of the biggest players on the team. He stands 6-7, 350 pounds, and was a dominant force at tackle when healthy for the Buffaloes in 2025.

He played in nine games for CU in 2025, starting in eight. Unfortunately for Johnson, just as he was generating momentum late in the season, he suffered an injury that caused him to miss the final three games.

In 2026, Johnson is expected to be back healthy and ready to anchor the Buffaloes’ line at the left tackle spot.

Left Guard Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Attia is arguably the most versatile player on Colorado’s offensive line, as he played 326 snaps in 2025 across four different positions: left guard, right guard, center and tight end.

He’s an excellent pulling guard and will be the determining factor for the success of most of Brennan Marion’s run plays this season. Attia was named Pro Football Focus’s Big 12 Left Guard of the Week in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign and now looks forward to his first full season as a starter in 2026.

He also aims to cement himself as an NFL prospect, and as it stands, he is one of the most likely Buffs to be drafted in the next two years.

Center Demetrius Hunter

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Consistency is key at the center position, and that is exactly what Hunter brings to the table. He started all 12 games for the Houston Cougars in 2025 and 2024. During that span, he allowed just one sack, which came during the 2025 campaign.

Hunter was especially dominant in 2024, playing all 730 offensive snaps and allowing no sacks or quarterback hits. Hunter was also the only Cougar to play every single snap that season.

He now aims to take Colorado’s offensive line to the next level as a consistent centerpiece, which will certainly be the case if he can replicate his play from Houston.

Right Guard Sean Kinney

The right side of the offensive line has a large number of candidates battling for the guard and tackle positions. But Kinney is the most likely starter at right guard based on the body of work he’s put together in his career so far.

In 2024 and 2025, with the Lafayette Leopards of the FCS, Kinney appeared in all 12 games as a freshman and started all 12 as a sophomore. He was named a Freshman All-American by The Sports Network and earned league honors in his 2025 campaign.

Lafayette used Kinney all throughout the interior of its offensive line last season, meaning he provides an array of options for the Buffaloes if they trot him out with the starting unit.

Right Tackle Taj White

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White is another experienced transfer who brought his talents to Boulder during the offseason. The senior tackle started 20 games and appeared in 34 for the Rutgers Scarlett Knights from 2022 to 2025.

His experience and 6-5, 310-pound frame are what will likely land White this spot. However, he will have plenty of competition at the position and may not start the entire season depending on his level of play.

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