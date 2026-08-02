Colorado's Offensive Line Features Biggest Position Battle of Fall Camp

Fall camp will be a defining time for the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 season, as many tight position battles will be decided. On the Buffaloes’ offensive line, one of its most important positions is being hotly contested.

Coach Deion Sanders has a battle for center underway between two veteran transfers. Former Houston Cougars center Demetrius Hunter and former Lafayette Leopards center Sean Kinney will be the players to watch as the starter at that position in decided.

Demetrius Hunter

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter is an experienced starting center who has 25 games started under his belt for a Big 12 program. He had a near-immaculate 2025 season, starting all 12 games for the Cougars and allowing no sacks or quarterback hits. He did so in a team-leading 730 snaps played, which was a testament to his consistency.

Hunter weighs in at 310 pounds with a 6-2 frame. His slightly larger frame helps him in pass protection, which was his strength for the Cougars last season. He helped quarterback Conner Weigman put together the best season of his career, as he threw for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter is playing with NFL aspirations on his mind, and that is what is fueling him to win this position battle.

“Just knowing that this is my last year, I have a different mindset and a different motive,” said Hunter in his April 7 press conference. “I know that after this, that’s it. After the last game and last snap, there are no more opportunities. So my mindset coming into this season is totally different. It’s way more focused, way more steadfast; I’m ready.”

Sean Kinney

Kinney has plenty of experience of his own, although it came at a much lower level than that of Hunter. However, he received more recognition at that level than Hunter did at his. Kinney received Second-Team All-Patriot League honors for his work as the Leopards’ starting center in 2025. That award came just a year removed from him receiving TSN Freshman All-American honors in 2024.

He started all 12 games for the Leopards in both of the last two seasons, playing center for most of them but also spending time at both right and left guard. He made his money in run protection, as he helped running backs Jamar Curtis and Kente Edwards to over 1,300-yard rushing seasons in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

That is where he holds a leg-up on Hunter, as his slightly slimmer frame allows for more agility and the ability to succeed as a lead-blocker.

How Deion Sanders can maximize the usage of his centers

Deion Sanders spends time with his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at the conclusion of the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The winner of this position battle may come down to a preference of offensive style. If new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion wants to prioritize the run game behind his center, Kinney will likely get the nod. If he’d rather have a sound pass-protector snapping the ball to quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis, then it’ll likely be Hunter.

However, both players are immensely talented, so it would be a shame for one to ride the bench all season. A potential solution for Coach Prime could be utilizing one of them at guard.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Colorado’s right guard position is still up for grabs. Although returning guard Yahya Attia securely made himself the favorite to win the left guard spot with his performance in 2025, right guard is still up in the air. Either player has the size to play right guard and could be effective in pulling blocker situations.

If Coach Prime chooses to use the loser of this position battle in that manner, he should get the most out of this talented room.

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