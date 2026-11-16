Colorado Buffaloes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Betting Odds Released

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for another Big 12 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats after their upset of then-ranked No. 14 Houston. With the regular season approaching the end, Colorado will have another chance to pick up an important conference win.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) reacts following the win against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Sits as Underdogs Once Again

FanDuel has Cincinnati as the 3.5-point favorites (-110) against Colorado who are entering the upcoming matchup as 3.5-point underdogs (-110). The relatively small spread indicates that Cincinnati isn’t expected to have a significant advantage, even though they’ll be playing in front of their home crowd.

For Colorado to cover the spread, it would either mean winning outright or keeping the final margin within three points. This could be an interesting matchup for bettors who have faith in the Buffaloes being able to make this a competitive game.

When it comes to the moneyline, it reflects Cincinnati’s advantage heading into this matchup. The difference between the two moneyline prices shows that sportsbooks are giving Cincinnati a better chance at winning but still, Colorado is not being evaluated as an overwhelming underdog.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Bearcats are not fully expected to blow the Buffaloes out of the water, home-field advantage could be an important factor as they play at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati will have the benefit of having its home crowd as Colorado will obviously need to adjust to a road environment.

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Even so, the 3.5-point spread leaves plenty of room for Colorado to make a statement in another conference matchup. If the Buffaloes can establish their offense early and avoid costly mistakes that they have suffered from in the past, they could set up a challenge for Cincinnati throughout the game.

Over/Under Suggests a Potentially High-Scoring Game

The points total is listed between 59.5 and 60.5 points on various sportsbooks, signaling a potentially high-scoring game.

A total near 60 points indicates that both teams could be busy on offense as opposed to a more one-sided game. For bettors who are considering taking the over, Colorado and Cincinnati would need to combine for at least 61 points to clear a 60.5-point total.

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Jasper Beeler (18) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s not to say that taking the under could be an attractive way to go especially if it becomes a successful day for the defense. The under could also be intriguing if the game ends up being very conservative playing wise on both sides.

Ultimately, the betting line suggest that Cincinnati has a very slight advantage but the Buffaloes are not being counted out. Colorado has an opportunity to pull off yet another upset on the road while Cincinnati will be looking to live up to the expectations of oddsmakers but also those within the Big 12.

Cincinnati's offense averages 31.0 points per game while Colorado's defense has allowed nearly 29 points per game. Will the Buffs be able to slow down the Bearcats enough to pick up another upset win?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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