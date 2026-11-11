Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds

Facing yet another tough opponent are the Colorado Buffaloes as they prepare to take on the No. 14 Houston Cougars back home at Folsom Field. With three games remaining, Colorado enters this matchup with an overall record of 3-6 and 1-5 in Big 12 play. Houston will arrive in Boulder with an overall record of 7-2 as they still hold onto the chances of making some noise within the conference.

The Cougars are looking to keep their postseason alive while it’s time for the Buffaloes to truly find a way to put together a complete performance against one of the stronger teams in the Big 12. Houston is coming into this game as a significant betting favorite but playing at home can always provide an advantage for Colorado.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Ernest Campbell (4) makes a catch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Colorado vs. Houston

Colorado and Houston will meet on Friday, Nov. 13, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MT.

TV Channel: ESPN

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MT

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Fans will also be able to live stream the game through the ESPN app and ESPN.com with an eligible TV provider login. Other live-TV streaming services that carry ESPN include Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV but fans need to keep in mind that channel availability can vary by package.

This upcoming matchup gives Colorado a nationally televised opportunity to respond with a strong statement following their difficult stretch of conference play. With the conclusion of the season nearing, the Buffaloes can still make the most of their final home opportunities.

Colorado vs. Houston Preview

Houston’s offense presents a difficult matchup for this Colorado defense that has struggled to consistently get off the field this season. The Cougars are averaging more than 470 yards of total offense per game. This includes over 200 rushing yards. Their ability to establish the run and sustain a momentum will be one of the hardest challenges for the Buffaloes.

Colorado cannot afford to let Houston dictate the pace of this game. If the Cougars begin to control the pace of the game while gaining yards on early downs, they can control possession and wear down the Colorado defense. Colorado’s defensive front will need to create pressure and win at the line of scrimmage. They need to force Houston into uncomfortable passing situations as well.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado has to find a way to make its passing game stand out. The Buffaloes are averaging more than 250 passing yards per game. Their overall offensive production simply has not translated into enough points. Houston’s defense has been more vulnerable against the pass than the run which gives Colorado an opportunity to attack through the air and create game-changing plays.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The matchup could be particularly important for Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and Colorado’s receiving core. In order to have any success and take advantage of opportunities downfield, they need to sustain drives. They cannot solely rely on their defense to keep the game close. If Colorado can make Houston respect the passing attack, it could actually create more room for the run game and then help balance the offense.

Discipline is also going to be key. Penalties, turnovers and missed opportunities have made this season all the more difficult. These mistakes can be incredibly costly against a ranked opponent and can add up much quicker.

Houston defeated Colorado 36-20 in their meeting last season and entering this upcoming matchup, the cougars have the more consistent offense. While the Buffaloes have the home-field advantage, they will still need to have one of their more complete performances of the season in order to pull off an upset.

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen (6) reacts after a hit on Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jv Gibson (not pictured) resulting in an ejection for targeting during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Houston Betting Odds

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is entering this game at Folsom Field as a betting favorite with FanDuel listing the Cougars at -10.5. Colorado sits as a 10.5-point home underdog reflecting the difference between the teams’ records and Houston’s greater amount of consistent production this season overall.

Spread: Colorado +10.5 (-122), Houston -10.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Colorado +280, Houston -345

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moneyline reflects the fact that Houston is the clear favorite. The 51.5-point total suggests that oddsmakers are expecting a game with some offensive production but Colorado’s ability to contribute to that number is a huge question. Houston has the scoring consistency to put points on the board but the Buffaloes will need to up their game if this matchup is going to reach the over.

Colorado’s best path to covering the spread is keeping the game close early and limiting Houston’s rushing success. They are going to need to find ways to create impactful plays through the air. If the Cougars establish control at the line of scrimmage and force Colorado into predictable passing situations, the 10.5-point spread could become a difficult task for the Buffaloes.

Prediction: Houston 31, Colorado 20.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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