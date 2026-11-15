Colorado Fans Will Love Running Back Richard Young's Biggest Motivation

After an exceptional performance against the Houston Cougars, Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young made it clear that he isn’t ready to get comfortable just yet. Colorado beat Houston 42-32, and Young offered a glimpse into the motivation that continues to push him.

When speaking with the media, Young reflected on his mindset and the responsibility he feels to continue to improve. While his contributions on the field have helped Colorado find success, Young’s ambitions extend beyond football.

Colorado running back Richard Young (9) gets tackled by Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young Has More to Prove

Colorado running back Richard Young made it clear that he is not completely satisfied with where he currently stands as a player.

“I got a lot to still prove," Young said.

His determination is about more than improving his performance or making an impact in Colorado’s backfield. Young also discussed the responsibility that he feels to take care of his mother when he said,

“My mom, you know I still gotta make sure she good so I still gotta keep it at a level to keep going and stuff like that.”

For many athletes, the opportunity to provide for their families become one of the biggest driving forces throughout their careers. Young started his college football journey at Alabama before transferring to Colorado for his fourth season of eligibility. With one year remaining in college, Young only has so much time to make an impression on NFL scouts.

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On the field, Young has already shown flashes of his potential. His 38-yard touchdown run against Houston helped spark momentum for Colorado and their ultimate comeback after falling behind 20-7. That touchdown truly showcased the explosiveness that he brings to the Buffaloes’ backfield.

Colorado Could Benefit From Young’s Determination

Young’s mindset is another positive sign for this Colorado team looking to build off of their impressive victory over Houston.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) takes a hand off from es quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) in the overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have needed contributions from multiple offensive playmakers throughout the season, and Young has proven that he can provide an explosive element to the run game.

Throughout seven games this season, Young has recorded 315 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries, averaging over four yards per attempt. Against Houston, Young had a particularly encouraging performance finishing with 99 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Young’s touchdown against Houston who happened to be favored, was an important moment in a comeback that eventually resulted in their 10-point victory.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young arrived in Boulder with no lack of expectations as he brought a strong recruiting background and experience from his time at Alabama. His development at Colorado is ongoing and as of recent, he is beginning to find more and more opportunities to make an impact.

Adjusting not only to a new program but to a new backfield comes with its own challenges, but he has continued toward earning an even bigger role on the team. If he continues translating his determination into production, Young will continue to be an increasingly important piece of Colorado’s offense.

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