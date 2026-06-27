Colorado Climbs National Recruiting Ranks After Ryan Ferdinand Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes continued building upon their already-stacked 2027 offensive recruiting class on Friday. Scott Proctor of DNVR Sports reported the commitment of wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand, a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

The Buffaloes beat out the likes of the Pittsburgh Panthers, NC State Wolfpack, Cincinnati Bearcats and Tulane Green Wave for his commitment. Each program had extended offers to Ferdinand and scheduled official visits according to 247Sports. After this latest recruiting success, Colorado has now seen a boost in the site’s national and Big 12 recruiting rankings.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ National Recruiting Rankings Climb

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In 247Sports’ national recruiting rankings, the Buffaloes climbed three spots, up from No. 38 to No. 35. In the process, they leapfrogged the likes of the Wolfpack, the Louisville Cardinals, the Tennessee Volunteers and the reigning National Champion Indiana Hoosiers.

The Buffaloes have landed commitments from 18 recruits, per 247Sports, which now ties them with the Wolfpack’s total and places them two commitments above the other three.

Colorado’s proven ability to compete with Power Four programs that have seen regular-season success in recent years shakes the negative narrative that has surrounded coach Deion Sanders’s ability to recruit in Boulder.

Colorado already has more commitments in its 2027 class than it has had in any other class during the Coach Prime era. The fact that the record has been broken this early into the process indicates that a new precedent will only continue to be set in the coming months as the Buffs keep climbing the ranks.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Big 12 Recruiting Rankings Climb

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are continuing to gain on the top teams in the Big 12, ranking fourth in the conference according to 247Sports. The site lists them as having 199.13 recruiting points in the class after Ferdinand’s commitment, placing them just 4.78 points behind the third-place West Virginia Mountaineers.

Rivals, despite not having a rating for Ferdinand, actually sees the Buffaloes as closer to the Mountaineers than 247Sports does. The former lists Colorado as just .227 points behind the Mountaineers despite having six fewer commitments.

Not only has Coach Prime proven that he can recruit with the right staff, but his program has emerged as one of the recruiting powerhouses of the Big 12. This impressive class comes as an addition to a whopping 43 incoming transfers for the 2026 season.

Who Ryan Ferdinand Joins in Colorado’s 2027 Offensive Class

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) attempts to run the ball past Clarksville's Kayden Farrow (16) during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ferdinand will join an already-stacked 2027 offensive class in Boulder his freshman year. First of all, Colorado has already secured its quarterback of the future, with four-star Andre Adams announcing his commitment on April 14, per Rivals. He’ll also join four-star receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, according to the same site.

On top of the stacked skill positions, offensive line coach Gunnar White has been building out his position group in the 2027 class. He’s added three offensive line commitments in addition to four-star tackle Li’Marcus Jones, who committed on May 24, per 247Sports.

Ferdinand will be in the perfect position to succeed early at Colorado, as he looks to join the long list of underrated recruits turned stars on its roster.

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