Colorado Lands on Wrong End of Turbulent Four-Star Recruiting Decision

The Colorado Buffaloes endured the zaniest 24 hours in recruiting on June 23.

Four-star defensive tackle Ben'Jarvius Shumaker appeared to be heading to Boulder by flipping his commitment from Ole Miss. That decision sprouted across social media, and Shumaker's flip got confirmed by national outlets 247Sports and On3/Rivals.

But now Colorado must turn elsewhere in what became a stunning turn of events involving the Choctaw County High star of Ackerman, Mississippi.

Timeline of Four-Star Ben'Jarvius Shumaker's Recruitment

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shumaker helped first fire off a signal that a flip was presented to happen on June 21.

The 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle surprised Colorado by visiting the Boulder campus. That's when projections started to swing toward Colorado, coaxing the interior defender to join the 2027 recruiting class. Shumaker additionally surfaced as a past four-star defensive tackle target, Tyler Alexander, trended toward choosing a power not named Colorado, ultimately picking Texas on June 23.

Except Shumaker took to his Instagram stories to reveal himself wearing an Ole Miss uniform on June 22, indicating that his recruitment was "shut down." However, Shumaker opted to flip to Colorado with the decision leaked out before 2 p.m. ET.

That's when the timeline of events becomes more convoluted. Shumaker posted a lengthy apology on his social media pages around 8 p.m. ET, announcing that Ole Miss was his real home.

"I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours. This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity!!" he posted on X.

Where Colorado Ranks in Recruiting

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Surely this move alters both the Big 12 and national recruiting ranking Colorado became attached with after the Shumaker flip.

And sure enough, Colorado took a fall. On3/Rivals now lists the Buffaloes at No. 40. Colorado sat at No. 35 nationally once the college football nation learned of Shumaker's previous commitment.

Colorado took a larger nosedive via the 247Sports rankings, though. The outlet placed them at No. 36 during the morning hours when Shumaker pledged. Now, 247Sports dropped Colorado all the way down to 47th overall.

The good news for Colorado fans is that the Buffaloes are still fielding a top-five class in the Big 12, with 247Sports placing them at No. 5 behind Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas Tech in that order from four to one. On3/Rivals lists Colorado slightly higher at No. 4.

Who And Where Colorado Turns Toward Next

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kenny Fairley remains the lone defensive tackle commit for Colorado's 2027 class.

That pool of talent is starting to dwindle down. Most of the top-rated interior defenders are off the board, but they still must sign their National Letter of Intent by December. Still, Shumaker and Alexander rose as two of the more highly-touted defenders who landed on Colorado's recruiting board.

Colorado once hosted three-star Khing Thibodeaux on a visit. But SMU is trending up for him per On3.

The Buffaloes will need to find a new prospect to flip. But they have seven days left to pull that off before June ends, or simply hold off until hosting recruits again on officials during the fall season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.