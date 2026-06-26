Five Colorado Buffaloes Who Went Overlooked as High School Recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look roster features plenty of proven talent who have arrived in Boulder after becoming proven stars at previous schools. However, some of these rising Buffs stars were overlooked during their high school days.

Despite most of them being highly productive in high school, their talents went unnoticed by many major college programs. After development at the schools that took chances on them, these formerly overlooked recruits look to perform at the highest level with the Buffs in 2026.

1. Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (Three-Star)

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero was listed as a three-star recruit, the No. 245 recruit from the state of California, the No. 313 wide receiver and the No. 2,179 overall player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. His only Division I offer, according to the site, was from the Sacramento State Hornets, where he ended up playing as a freshman.

Scudero was solidly productive, but really blossomed into a star after transferring to the San Jose State Spartans. He led the FBS in receiving yards in 2025 with 1,297 before transferring to the Buffs.

Ever since, Scudero has been one of Colorado’s stars during the spring season, standing out on the field and as a leader. He is likely to take over wide-receiver-one duties in Boulder and make a case for the NFL Draft in 2026.

2. Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Three-Star)

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Derrick Canteen (10) defends as Miami Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) catches a pass in the first quarter of the College Football game at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perry was listed as a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting sites in the class of 2022. This was the case despite Perry recording a whopping 1,152 yards and 19 touchdowns during his senior season at Marietta High School.

He started his career with the Indiana Hoosiers before transferring to the Miami University Redhawks. He broke out in 2025 and now looks to take his production to the next level with the Buffs.

Perry has largely been overlooked due to his size, as he stands 5-9, 168 pounds. Yet, it hasn’t held him back thus far. He has proven his excellent ability to adjust to balls in the air and make contested catches, even over much taller cornerbacks. He’s set for stardom in Boulder despite how overlooked he was to begin his career.

3. Linebacker Tyler Martinez (Unrated)

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez was listed as a zero-star recruit by 247Sports out of high school and had to go the JUCO route to earn a chance at the FBS level. He got that chance with the New Mexico State Aggies, and eventually broke out as the team’s leading tackler in 2024.

Now, Martinez finds himself in a tight race for the Buffaloes’ starting mike linebacker spot. Injuries have held him back at times, but if he can overcome them in 2026, he has a real shot to become a star and pursue an NFL career in the following seasons.

4. Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron (Unrated)

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Lampron is perhaps the most egregious oversight, as he has been nothing short of spectacular since reaching the college ranks. To be fair, he was the same during his high school days, but still went mostly unnoticed.

He shone at both running back and linebacker with the Keystone Wildcats, registering over 1,000 rushing yards and 100 tackles in his last two seasons. Despite that, he was unrated by all of the major recruiting sites and was forced to walk on with the Dayton Flyers of the FCS in 2022. But after thriving at Dayton and in his lone year with the Bowling Green Falcons in 2025, Lampron is looking to become a Big 12 star with Colorado.

He’s proven himself as a tackling machine, seldom allowing ballcarriers to make it past him despite his below-average size for the position. Lampron has been praised by players and coaches alike, and now hopes to lock down the starting mike linebacker role amid a crowded room.

5. Safety Naeten Mitchell (Unrated)

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitchell had a very similar career to Martinez, as he was unrated out of high school and eventually got his big break with the Aggies. He also led the team in tackles for a season, as he did so in 2025 while Martinez battled injury.

Since, he has emerged as a star during the spring season for the Buffaloes and looks to continue his success in Boulder. He will likely play a Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig-esque role for Colorado, primarily playing safety but swinging down to linebacker as well. If he’s able to continue his production at the Big 12 level, he could find himself tracking down ballcarriers on Sundays before long.

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