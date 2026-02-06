Three Players the Colorado Buffaloes Can’t Win Without in 2026

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his team have made a lot of improvement this offseason and could have the chance to compete in the Big 12 in 2026. There are a few players who will play a huge role in how the Buffaloes season goes.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis enters his first full year starting for Colorado and will have a lot on his shoulders. The expectations for the Buffaloes in many ways have never been higher, so the pressure to perform is definitely real.

Lewis also enters a year with a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion who is installing a new offense that is focused on tempo and getting the ball in space which can help a young quarterback. In this offense, Lewis must be able to read the defense pre-snap and identify where the weaknesses are and get the ball out quick to maximize the space.

Coach Sanders has done a great job through the transfer portal and roster retention to surround Lewis with weapons that can help him to feel comfortable. Some notable transfers include wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. who transferred from Texas and Danny Scudero San Jose State.

Lewis also got the benefit of the offensive line and running back rooms receiving more depth and great players through the portal to add more consistent elements to this offense.

Lewis enters a very important 2026 season for Colorado, and with many new additions he does have the potential to have a great season and help the Buffaloes become a force next season, but the pressure is mounting.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Larry Johnson III (53) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Larry Johnson III

Along the offensive line, Larry Johnson will also have a huge impact on how Colorado is able to perform this season at the right tackle position. Johnson and guard Yahya Attia are the only returning projected starters on the offensive line so both will have a role in getting the transfers acclimated to the culture.

Johnson in 2025 started eight out of the nine games he played before injury and allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, and 14 hurries. He did play well last season, but an inability to stay healthy to finish the season lost himself some reps to continue to develop as a young player.

From the transfer portal the Buffaloes added Georgia tackle Bo Hughley, Houston center Demetrius Hunter, and San Jose State guard Jose Soto as projected starters. These three in addition to Attia and Johnson have this spring to develop chemistry as a unit and provide Lewis protection and create lanes for backs in the ground game.

Johnson and Hughley are the tackles and will draw tough assignments and with tackle Jordan Seaton transferring to LSU, protection on the edge will be a storyline all season long. Johnson, if he can perform well, will give Lewis confidence and protection to help the Buffaloes to stay on track as an offense.

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Randon Fontenette (2) attempts to intercept a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Randon Fontenette

Randon Fontenette comes in from Vanderbilt as a safety and can provide backline communication for third year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. His ability to make plays in the run game and the pass game can help the back end play well and in the communication aspect provide clear assignments.

In 2025, Fontenette recorded 52 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, and one forced fumble. With the front seven being a much improved unit in the run game, Fontenette can provide support but not play too aggressively and still keep the structural integrity of the defense in coverage.

With a much improved defense overall, Fontenette at the safety position will play a significant role in limiting big plays, communicating assignments, and ensuring everyone does their job. This can put a lot of pressure on some players, but one with Fontenette's experience in the SEC, he should be able to handle it.