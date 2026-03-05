Colorado Fans Will Love What Julian Lewis Said About Buffaloes' Wide Receivers

The Colorado Buffaloes hit the transfer portal hard, adding talented wide receivers to the roster. It could be one of the most improved position groups, and Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis provided his thoughts on the wide receiver room.

“Quick. Quick, shifty, pass lots of touchdowns. Lots of YAC,” Lewis told reporters during spring practice media availability.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While he explained it in just a couple of words, Lewis made it clear that the Colorado offense is heading into the season with immense potential.

Lewis is entering his second season with the program as the projected starter. He appeared in four games last season, earning valuable playing experience while developing as a young quarterback. As he is set to take over the offense, the Buffaloes put together a talented roster around him that can elevate.

Key Returning Wide Receivers to Step Up

While there are exciting transfer portal additions, key returners can take a step forward on the offense and make a critical impact.

Wide receiver Joseph Williams is entering his second season with the Buffaloes after playing an important role in the team’s receiving game. After transferring to Colorado in 2025, he finished the year with the teams' second-most receiving yards behind wide receiver Omarion Miller.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Williams totaled 37 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns. One of his top performances of the season came in Colorado’s upset win against the Iowa State Cyclones, in which he recorded eight receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown. The matchup gave a glimpse of Williams' potential, and he has a big opportunity to lead the offense in 2026.

Wide receiver Hykeem Williams can also be a player to improve and make an impact, after appearing in just five games last season, earning nine receptions for 81 yards.

Coming out of high school, Williams was a five-star recruit, per 247Sports. He transferred to Colorado after spending two years at Florida State, and while he did not play much, he could unlock his potential in 2026 with the Buffaloes’ refreshed offense.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Big Transfer Additions to Boost Offense

The Buffaloes' wide receiver room could be the most improved position, notably with the incoming transfers. Wide receiver Danny Scudero will be an exciting addition after finishing the 2025 season leading the FBS in receiving yards.

The Buffaloes are Scudero’s third landing spot, starting with Sacramento State before spending the 2025 season with San Jose State. Scudero is coming off a massive season in which he recorded 1,297 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Colorado hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who is known for creating explosive offenses. Lewis used the word quick when describing the wide receiver room, and with Scudero’s speed, the Buffaloes’ offense is on pace to be a challenging opponent to defend.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. spent three seasons with the Texas Longhorns before entering the portal and joining the Buffaloes. He is bringing Power Four playing experience to Colorado’s offense and has the potential to compete and start right away.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Moore recorded 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns. One of his top performances was against the Arkansas Razorbacks, in which he totaled three receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Ernest Campbell transferred to Colorado from Sacramento State, where Marion was the head coach last season. While he may be new to the Buffaloes, Campbell already has experience playing under Marion, which can help him compete for playing time. Campbell finished the 2025 season with 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Buffaloes were sure to add depth, also bringing in former Miami (OH) wide receiver Kam Perry. Perry is coming off a big 2025 season, racking up 976 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Colorado will also have a couple of incoming recruits, including three-star wide receiver Christian Ward, who can put in the work to earn playing time as a true freshman.

Between the returners and key additions, the Buffaloes' wide receiver room is filled with depth and has the potential to elevate the offense. After averaging 202.8 passing yards per game and totalling 17 touchdown receptions, Colorado’s offense could look very different in the fall.

