Colorado Surrounding Quarterback Julian Lewis With Elite Playmakers

Heading into 2026, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are expected to hand over the offense to redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, who saw some game experience as a true freshman.

Lewis will look to impress in 2026, and his skill position players on the outside will have a lot to do with his success as well as the overall team success for Colorado.

Julian Lewis in a New Offense Under Brennan Marion

Lewis will be starting under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and his well-known "Go-Go Offense" tries to get the ball to the playmakers to take advantage of open space. With a new offensive coordinator, the Buffaloes coaching staff also went out and got new playmakers in the portal for Lewis and the offense.

Slot Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Moore comes over as a transfer from the Texas Longhorns after a successful three year stint in the SEC.

He didn’t play much his freshmen year, but in his sophomore year Moore really started to get going. Moore hauled in 39 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. In his 2025 junior season, he continued his success with 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

Moore’s career at Texas shows that he has capability to be a productive receiver and be someone that Lewis can rely on and look for. Moore’s strengths are his speed and his effective route running which helps the quarterbacks to know he can get open even in tight coverage.

He will fit right into Marion’s offense with his speed in the open field through the slot or on the outside. His versatility with his 6-foot frame should allow him to carve out a key role for the Buffaloes in 2026.

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

Incoming San José State Spartans transfer Danny Scudero is coming off an incredible 2025 season in which he led the country in receiving yards with 1,291 yards on 88 catches and indeed 10 touchdowns.

Scudero also had some success as a Sacramento State Hornet in 2024, recording 52 catches, 664 yards and five touchdowns.

Scudero is on the smaller side sitting at 5-9 but his production at San José State demonstrates that will not stop and he has tremendous ability to get over the top of defenses and take over games.

With his experience Scudero will have an opportunity to compete for a starting role and have a huge contribution in a Colorado offense that looks to take a step forward in 2026.

Tight End Zach Atkins

Atkins is the projected starter at tight end for Colorado in 2026, and for a quarterback, having reliable tight ends is one of the more important elements for success.

Atkins has been very consistent in his career, and after spending a few seasons at Northwest Missouri State, he has shown an ability to be counted on in the pass game. In total, he hauled in 30 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns.

In his first season with the Buffaloes in 2025, Atkins added 20 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown on a fumble recovery in the red zone. At 6-4, Atkins has the ability to be a versatile playmaker for the Buffaloes in 2026.

Atkins in 2026 will look to contribute more in the pass game, finding soft spots and being a check-down option for Lewis, as well as contributing in the run game as a refined blocker to open up rushing lanes. Marion can involve Atkins in several ways to add yet another creative element to the offense.