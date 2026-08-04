Injury Concerns Growing Around Colorado Receiver Danny Scudero at Fall Camp

One of the most exciting pieces of the Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look offense is former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero. The 2025 FBS receiving yards leader was expected to be the feature of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

However, he appears to have suffered an injury at the beginning of fall camp. While the severity of the injury is unknown, it will be something for fans to monitor as the season approaches.

The evidence that Danny Scudero is injured

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Colorado receivers coach Rashad Davis posted on his Instagram story from a position group dinner. In the post, Scudero can be seen on crutches while grabbing food. It raised the eyebrows of fans, but since the team hadn’t mentioned its star receiver being injured, not much was made about the post.

I’m siiiiick is that Danny on crutches?? I hope not🙏 pic.twitter.com/jVIs6NGrR3 — Ky🦬 (@ihavemadflavor) August 2, 2026

However, fans’ concerns were heightened in the first day of fall camp. The Buffs’ first practice was seen in videos from Darius Sanders and Well Off Media, but Scudero was notably absent. Both videos showcased full drills at the receiver position, but Scudero was not seen on the field for any of them.

Colorado has been battling injuries at the receiver position since the spring, as DeAndre Moore Jr. and Joseph Williams both battled confirmed injuries in early 2026.

Why missing Danny Scudero would be damaging

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missing Scudero could have the most damaging results of all, though. Although he was only listed as a three-star transfer according to 247Sports, Scudero may have been the Buffaloes’ biggest addition at receiver.

In 2025, he racked up 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Spartans and was named to the All-Mountain West First-Team. He was a game-changer, and his playstyle seemed like the perfect fit for the ‘Go-Go’ offense. As a smaller, shifty receiver, Scudero fit the mold of the slot receiver Marion was looking for.



It was a great fit in the spring, as Scudero emerged as a leader and put together the best performance of Colorado’s spring game. He recorded two catches for 25 yards and the game’s only touchdown. He could’ve had more success, too, as he was consistently winning routes on the outside after the Buffs looked to other receivers to get opportunities.

If Scudero is forced to miss time during the season, his absence will certainly be felt in Colorado’s offense.

Who has stepped up in Danny Scudero’s absence

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, in the videos of Colorado’s first practice, two players stood out as stars in Scudero’s absence.

Miami University Redhawks transfer receiver Kam Perry and Williams both flashed during the first practice. Williams was targeted heavily, and Perry torched cornerbacks on a deep route and a lethal zig route for touchdowns.

This is the silver lining of the situation, as Colorado’s log-jammed receiver room is getting a chance to shine. Sacramento State Hornets transfer Ernest Campbell also saw an increase in snaps.

Colorado’s depth at the receiver position should set it up to succeed even without Scudero, but the heights of the team will be much higher if he’s on the field.

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