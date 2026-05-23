Colorado Seeking Commitment Flip From 4-Star Vanderbilt Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the running class of 2027 recruit, linebacker Omarii Sanders. Sanders has been committed to the Vanderbilt Commordores since November of 2025, but the Buffs are still in play for a flip.

Omarii Sanders Schedules Official Visits

Omarii Sanders is photographed at Franklin Road Academy’s football field Tuesday, September 9, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omarii Sanders is a 6-3 210 pound linebacker out of Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class. A a junior for Franklin Road Academy in 2025-26, Sanders had 73 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in 12 games.

Sanders committed to his local power conference college in Vanderbilt on November 29 of 2025 and been committed to them ever since. However, Sanders does have some upcoming official visits on his calendar. He spoke to Tom Loy of 247Sports about his upcoming visits that will all happen in the next few weeks.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea speaks to his team after Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado is among the four visits that have been set along with Vanderbilt, the Tennessee Volunteers, and LSU Tigers. Here’s what he said about Colorado.

“I really felt a connection with the coaches there,” Sanders said to Loy. “The relationships felt natural, nothing forced.”

The Buffs offered Sanders in November of 2023, coach Deion Sanders’ first year in Boulder. Sanders’ official visit to Colorado will be on June 19. It is the last stop of the four official visits he currently has scheduled.

Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Per Rivals, Colorado currently has the No. 41 ranked recruiting class in the country and the No. 4 ranked class in the Big 12 conference. This ranking has fluctuated as of late, in large part because of a handful of new commits to Colorado this past week.

The Buffs’ 2027 class is now up to having six commits.

Andre Adams, four-star quarterback

Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety

Ba’Roc Willis, three-star edge rusher

Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback

Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman Will Rasmussen

Evne though this class is just ranked No. 41, it is still a big step up from where Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ended up being ranked. Their 2026 class was ranked No. 67 in the country and No.15 out of 16 in the Big 12 conference. They ended up having 19 total high school commits. Two of them were blue chips (rated four or five stars).

It appears that Colorado now is making high school recruiting more of a priority and not relying on just the transfer portal as much. The portal is where Colorado has filled out much of their roster from under Coach Prime. In the 2026 portal cycle, the Buffs added 43 incoming transfers while 36 players from their 2025 team left in the portal.

With so much of the team different year in and year out, it can result in drastic swings from season to season. Colorado went 9-4 in 2024 and then 3-9 in 2025. What does the 2026 season have in store?

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