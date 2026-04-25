Colorado Buffaloes Offer Elite Texas Linebacker Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking deep in the future, recruiting 2027 as well as 2028 prospects to join the program.

On April 23, 2028 linebacker recruit Reagan Smith out of Pflugerville, Texas, revealed that Colorado has offered him after visiting one of his high school practices.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"I’m truly blessed to receive an offer from Colorado!! Thank you for coming out to practice today," Smith wrote in his post on X.

On his profile, Smith has announced offers from Purdue, Oklahoma State, and TCU while Houston was the first school to offer. Can the Buffaloes land him over some Big 12 rivals?

According to Rivals, Smith is the No. 41 linebacker and No. 596 overall prospect in his class. As a class of 2028 recruit, Smith is unranked by ESPN and 247Sports. Still, he is ranked as the No. 70 player from the state of Texas by Rivals.

Under "Coach Prime," the Buffaloes are able to recruit prospects from around the country, and Sanders' ties to Texas have paid off in the past. Four-star linebacker Carson Crawford, the Buffaloes' highest-rated recruit in the class of 2026, committed to Colorado out of Texas.

Additionally, Sanders hired new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve who both figure to make an impact on the recruiting trail. Name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals are a part of every recruit's decision, but that doesn't mean that potential development as well as relationships and fit with the coaching staff still play a major role in recruiting.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Outlook

"Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes have increased their recruiting efforts, evidenced by a revamped support staff for player acquisition purposes. Colorado recently hired assistant recruiting director Hutton Reed, adding to Buffs director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box's staff.

In the class of 2026, Colorado signed the No. 55 class in the country, according to 247Sports, good for No. 11 out of the 16 teams in the Big 12. The Buffaloes' freshman class is headlined by four-star linebacker Carson Crawford and four-star cornerback Preston Ashley.

In Colorado's class of 2027, Sanders and the Buffaloes currently have three recruits committed:

Andre Adams, four-star quarterback

Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback

Kenny Fairley, three-star interior offensive

The Buffs will likely continue to have a major in the transfer portal, especially if Colorado hits on newcomers like wide receivers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr., to name a few. A key issue to solve for the Buffaloes will be player retention, keeping athletes from entering the portal and leave the program.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

If Colorado's new-look coaching staff can compete in the Big 12, though, winning games on the field helps on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.

The Buffs are expected to start quarterback Julian Lewis, and finding consistent play under center could be exactly what Colorado needs. The team opens up the season with a road game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.

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