Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Offer Rising Star Quarterback Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes' spring camp is officially underway, but recruiting never slows down in Boulder. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff are still active on the trail and recently extended a scholarship offer to an intriguing recruit in the 2028 class.

That recruit is three-star quarterback Jamar Howard from Clovis West High School in Fresno, California. According to 247Sports, Howard is currently ranked as the No. 11 quarterback and the No. 149 overall prospect in the 2028 recruiting class.

The quarterback position has been one of the biggest talking points for Colorado regarding life after Julian Lewis. As a five-star recruit, he is expected to make the transition to the NFL in the near future.

This, in turn, implies that he would not be staying in Boulder for the full four years if everything goes according to plan. In this regard, Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff are already planning for the future.

Howard is one such quarterback who will reap the rewards of an impressive junior and senior season.

He has already started making waves in the recruitment trail, and the offer by Colorado may be the beginning of a big thing for him. Howard may emerge as one of the hottest quarterbacks if he continues to improve at the current rate.

Deion Sanders Showing Strong Interest in Jamar Howard

Not only is Howard gaining interest from the Buffaloes, but Sanders is showing strong interest early. The program has a lot to offer Howard from a competitive and developmental standpoint, which could help Sanders land Howard in Boulder eventually.

The traits and potential seem to be there for Howard and his stock can only continue to rise over the next two seasons.

According to Greg Biggins of Rivals, Howard was one of the top performers at a recent Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles. Biggins also reported Colorado’s latest offer to Howard on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m very excited about the Colorado offer,” Howard told Biggins. “I had a great conversation with coach Darrius (Darden-Box, Dir. of Player Personnel) and he offered me the scholarship.”

One thing that caught Howard’s attention was the opportunity to be part of an offense that features quarterbacks.

“It was a crazy moment for me because I’ve always studied Shedeur Sanders and his game,” Howard told On3. “Travis Hunter just won the Heisman over there so my interest is definitely there and I definitely plan to visit.”

Recruitment for Howard is in the early stages, but the offer from Colorado has already put the Buffaloes in the running for the quarterback. As he continues to progress, he could turn out to be one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class.

Deion Sanders Takes Notice as Jamar Howard Shines

Although Howard may still be considered a three-star recruit, he is making some noise with his potential.

Howard is expected to be a four-year starter, but he has already thrown for over 2,000 yards in the last two years. Last year, as a sophomore, Howard threw for 2,251 yards and 32 touchdowns, along with 182 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Although Howard still plans on visiting Oregon, Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, and Cincinnati, the Buffaloes face the toughest competition for Howard’s commitment from Ohio State, Utah, and BYU.

Howard, with his strong arm and quickness, is quickly becoming one of the more interesting quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class, and Colorado and other schools will keep a close eye on him as he continues to develop over the next two years.