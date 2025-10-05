Big 12 Power Rankings Shift with New Leader and Big Faller
It got a little hectic in the Big 12 last weekend.
Saturday saw the year's first major inter-conference upset, as the Cincinnati Bearcats defended home turf and ran over the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones. It was another tough weekend for the Colorado Buffaloes, falling short in Fort Worth against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Midway through the regular season, who rose and fell in our Big 12 power rankings?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
It's been a season to flush for Oklahoma State, and 1-11 is certainly on the board. A trip to Tucson ended in another blowout as Arizona made quick work of the Cowboys.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU's two-touchdown loss to BYU was a bit misleading but admirable considering the circumstances. Still, coach Rich Rodriguez has his hands full as he looks to rebuild a once-proud program.
14. UCF Knights
UCF started strong but was shut out in the second half at home against Kansas. The Knights have shown signs of life but don't have a Big 12 win through two games.
13. Colorado Buffaloes
Now 0-3 in Big 12 play, the Buffs continue to be inconsistent consistently. It's looking like a long season for coach Deion Sanders as he searches for wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback/son Shedeur Sanders replacements.
12. Houston Cougars
Houston felt Texas Tech's wrath at home in a Texas duel. Quarterback Connor Weigmen was benched in favor of 2024 starter Zeon Chriss.
11. Arizona Wildcats
Arizona beat up on a bottom-feeder on Saturday, led by quarterback Noah Fifita's five touchdown passes.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
By teeth's skin, K-State fell short of a road upset against Baylor. But it was a showing in Waco that showed significant promise, as quarterback Avery Johnson looks like his usual self again.
9. Kansas Jayhawks
The Jayhawks notched another win at home against UCF. Senior running back Leshon Williams tallied three touchdowns.
8. BYU Cougars
Even after another solid home win, BYU drops. However, a considerable gap exists between the Big 12's top eight and its bottom eight.
7. Cincinnati Bearcats
How 'bout them Bearcats? Cincinnati didn't bow down to Iowa State's stout defense, running all over the then-ranked No. 14 Cyclones en route to a statement win.
6. Utah Utes
Utah has a crucial stretch coming up after its bye, taking on Arizona State and traveling to face Brigham Young over the next two weeks.
5. Baylor Bears
BU won a barnburner at home thanks to a late field goal. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson put together another positive performance en route to victory.
4. TCU Horned Frogs
The Horned Frogs capitalized on four Colorado turnovers for their first conference win. Quarterback Josh Hoover has looked extremely efficient thus far.
3. Iowa State Cyclones
ISU fell 38-30 on the road, unable to stop Cincinnati's impressive offensive showing. Bonus points in the negative for giving up on the game's final lateral-filled play.
2. Arizona State Sun Devils
Despite a bye week, Arizona State jumps a spot. The defending Big 12 champs have found ways to win in conference play.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
One could argue that they should have always been at the top, but the Red Raiders rule this week's power ranks. Texas Tech thumped Houston and is likely to find itself in the AP top 10 heading down the stretch.