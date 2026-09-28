Colorado Continues Big 12 Power Ranking Plummet With Latest Loss
The Colorado Buffaloes’ loss to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 opener was a major blow to their season projections.
The Buffaloes got off to a hot start at 2-0, but suddenly find themselves at .500 ahead of a gauntlet stretch that includes two currently ranked opponents. Here’s a look at the complete updated Big 12 power rankings ahead of Week 5.
1. No. 13 Utah Utes
Last week: No. 1
Week 4: W 31-17 @ Iowa State Cyclones
The Utes looked dominant against a solid Cyclones team in Week 4. Their defense, led by linebackers Trey Reynolds and Elijah Elliss, has been the best in the Big 12, allowing just 10.5 points per game.
2. No. 10 BYU Cougars
Last week: No. 2
Week 4: BYE
3. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last week: No. 3
Week 4: W 49-14 vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
The Bearkats hung around with the Red Raiders far longer than they probably should have. But Texas Tech compiled a shutout in the second half to maintain its power ranking and undefeated record.
4. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last week: No. 7
Week 4: W 31-26 vs. Kansas State Wildcats
The Bearcats proved themselves as legitimate Big 12 championship contenders with their win over a very tough Kansas State team. Cincinnati’s rushing attack of Gi’Bran Payne and Cole Tabb is one of the best in the conference, and it could potentially ride it to a Cinderella conference title appearance.
5. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last week: No. 8
Week 4: W 41-24 @ West Virginia Mountaineers
Oklahoma State’s rebound from its ugly Week 1 loss is complete, as the Cowboys dominated a West Virginia team that looked unflappable previously. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker is as advertised, and the Cowboys are looking to ride their elite offense to the Big 12 championship.
6. No. 20 Houston Cougars
Last week: No. 6
Week 4: W 42-28 @ Georgia Southern Eagles
Every time Houston appears ready to take a step forward and sit among the elite teams in the conference, it leaves more to be desired. Allowing 28 points to a 1-2 Georgia Southern team is certainly disappointing for a team ranked in the AP Top 25, regardless of how talented the Eagles’ offense is. Houston’s defense needs a major rebound before it begins facing Big 12 offenses on a weekly basis.
7. Kansas State Wildcats
Last week: No. 4
Week 4: L 31-26 @ Cincinnati Bearcats
The Wildcats still looked strong in their loss to the Bearcats. Avery Johnson continued his hot start, and as long as he maintains this level of play, the Wildcats will be in business.
8. Baylor Bears
Last week: No. 10
Week 4: W 23-13 vs. Colorado Buffaloes
The Bears had their flaws against the Buffaloes, namely their 10 penalties for 84 yards. But they answered the call when needed, converting on 6-of-17 third downs en route to a 10-point win.
9. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last week: No. 11
Week 4: BYE
10. Arizona Wildcats
Last week: No. 13
Week 4: W 34-24 @ Washington State Cougars
For as good as the Wildcats’ offense has looked, their defense has disappointed. It allowed 24 points to a struggling Washington State squad in Week 4, just two weeks removed from allowing 28 in a loss to BYU. The Wildcats are leaning heavily on their offense, and only time will tell how sustainable that is.
11. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last week: No. 5
Week 4: L 41-24 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
While the Mountaineers’ run game looked strong again, it struggled to get anything going through the air. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. saw his first struggles of the season, and the rest of the team simply collapsed around him.
12. UCF Knights
Last week: No. 14
Week 4: W 21-14 vs. TCU Horned Frogs
The Knights proved that they can win ugly games against the Horned Frogs, once again leaning on their run game to outlast their opponent. The Knights have a lot to work on, especially in preventing turnovers, but the bottom line is that they got the job done this week.
13. TCU Horned Frogs
Last week: No. 12
Week 4: L 21-14 @ UCF Knights
As for the Horned Frogs, they were right in that game until the final whistle. They got burned by two interceptions from quarterback Jaden Craig, but as he becomes less shaky at the FBS level, the team will also see improvement.
14. Iowa State Cyclones
Last week: No. 9
Week 4: L 31-17 vs. No. 15 Utah Utes
Iowa State was demolished at the hands of the Utes in Week 4, and its home-field advantage didn’t have much of an impact. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor’s two interceptions were killers, and the defense couldn’t stop the Utes’ run game. Lots of work to do for the Cyclones as Big 12 play continues.
15. Kansas Jayhawks
Last week: No. 16
Week 4: BYE
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last week: No. 15
Week 4: L 23-13
No sugarcoating it: the Buffaloes are the worst team in the Big 12 as it stands. Between injuries, penalties and turnovers, this revamped roster has been a dud through four games. The ‘Go-Go’ offense has fallen flat on its face against Power Four opponents, and the Buffs’ opponents’ domination of time of possession has worn down the defense.
Although the Buffaloes flexed the depth of their receiver room against Baylor, they were outclassed for the majority of the game. Add a recently rekindled quarterback controversy to the mix, and there aren’t many positives working for coach Deion Sanders and company right now.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.