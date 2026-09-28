Colorado Continues Big 12 Power Ranking Plummet With Latest Loss

The Colorado Buffaloes’ loss to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 opener was a major blow to their season projections.

The Buffaloes got off to a hot start at 2-0, but suddenly find themselves at .500 ahead of a gauntlet stretch that includes two currently ranked opponents. Here’s a look at the complete updated Big 12 power rankings ahead of Week 5.

1. No. 13 Utah Utes

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) escapes a tackled from Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Seth Johnson (3) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 1

Week 4: W 31-17 @ Iowa State Cyclones

The Utes looked dominant against a solid Cyclones team in Week 4. Their defense, led by linebackers Trey Reynolds and Elijah Elliss, has been the best in the Big 12, allowing just 10.5 points per game.

2. No. 10 BYU Cougars

Last week: No. 2

Week 4: BYE

3. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Sam Houston Bearkat defensive tackle Darien Jackson (10) pressures Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 3

Week 4: W 49-14 vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

The Bearkats hung around with the Red Raiders far longer than they probably should have. But Texas Tech compiled a shutout in the second half to maintain its power ranking and undefeated record.

4. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last week: No. 7

Week 4: W 31-26 vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Bearcats proved themselves as legitimate Big 12 championship contenders with their win over a very tough Kansas State team. Cincinnati’s rushing attack of Gi’Bran Payne and Cole Tabb is one of the best in the conference, and it could potentially ride it to a Cinderella conference title appearance.

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) rolls out for a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 8

Week 4: W 41-24 @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Oklahoma State’s rebound from its ugly Week 1 loss is complete, as the Cowboys dominated a West Virginia team that looked unflappable previously. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker is as advertised, and the Cowboys are looking to ride their elite offense to the Big 12 championship.

6. No. 20 Houston Cougars

Last week: No. 6

Week 4: W 42-28 @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Every time Houston appears ready to take a step forward and sit among the elite teams in the conference, it leaves more to be desired. Allowing 28 points to a 1-2 Georgia Southern team is certainly disappointing for a team ranked in the AP Top 25, regardless of how talented the Eagles’ offense is. Houston’s defense needs a major rebound before it begins facing Big 12 offenses on a weekly basis.

7. Kansas State Wildcats

Sep 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 4

Week 4: L 31-26 @ Cincinnati Bearcats

The Wildcats still looked strong in their loss to the Bearcats. Avery Johnson continued his hot start, and as long as he maintains this level of play, the Wildcats will be in business.

8. Baylor Bears

Last week: No. 10

Week 4: W 23-13 vs. Colorado Buffaloes

The Bears had their flaws against the Buffaloes, namely their 10 penalties for 84 yards. But they answered the call when needed, converting on 6-of-17 third downs en route to a 10-point win.

9. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last week: No. 11

Week 4: BYE

10. Arizona Wildcats

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita, right, is tackled by Washington State Cougars safety Jeremiah Bernard (1) during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 13

Week 4: W 34-24 @ Washington State Cougars

For as good as the Wildcats’ offense has looked, their defense has disappointed. It allowed 24 points to a struggling Washington State squad in Week 4, just two weeks removed from allowing 28 in a loss to BYU. The Wildcats are leaning heavily on their offense, and only time will tell how sustainable that is.

11. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last week: No. 5

Week 4: L 41-24 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

While the Mountaineers’ run game looked strong again, it struggled to get anything going through the air. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. saw his first struggles of the season, and the rest of the team simply collapsed around him.

12. UCF Knights

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins (12) looks to pass during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 14

Week 4: W 21-14 vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Knights proved that they can win ugly games against the Horned Frogs, once again leaning on their run game to outlast their opponent. The Knights have a lot to work on, especially in preventing turnovers, but the bottom line is that they got the job done this week.

13. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: No. 12

Week 4: L 21-14 @ UCF Knights

As for the Horned Frogs, they were right in that game until the final whistle. They got burned by two interceptions from quarterback Jaden Craig, but as he becomes less shaky at the FBS level, the team will also see improvement.

14. Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) looks to pass against the Utah Utes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 9

Week 4: L 31-17 vs. No. 15 Utah Utes

Iowa State was demolished at the hands of the Utes in Week 4, and its home-field advantage didn’t have much of an impact. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor’s two interceptions were killers, and the defense couldn’t stop the Utes’ run game. Lots of work to do for the Cyclones as Big 12 play continues.

15. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: No. 16

Week 4: BYE

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Last week: No. 15

Week 4: L 23-13

No sugarcoating it: the Buffaloes are the worst team in the Big 12 as it stands. Between injuries, penalties and turnovers, this revamped roster has been a dud through four games. The ‘Go-Go’ offense has fallen flat on its face against Power Four opponents, and the Buffs’ opponents’ domination of time of possession has worn down the defense.

Although the Buffaloes flexed the depth of their receiver room against Baylor, they were outclassed for the majority of the game. Add a recently rekindled quarterback controversy to the mix, and there aren’t many positives working for coach Deion Sanders and company right now.

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