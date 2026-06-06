Three Keys to Colorado Cornerback Justin Eaglin Becoming an NFL Draft Pick

The Colorado Buffaloes added six defensive players with College Football Playoff experience, one of whom is former James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin.

After assisting the Dukes to a 12-2 season, a Sun Belt Conference championship and a playoff appearance, Eaglin sets his sights on Boulder. With the Buffaloes, Eaglin has the chance to recreate some of the magic he gave James Madison in 2025 and boost his NFL Draft stock in the process.

How Deion Sanders Can Boost Justin Eaglin’s NFL Draft Stock

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls out in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the biggest benefits of Eaglin’s decision to join the Buffaloes is the unmatched mentorship he will receive from his head coach. Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest to ever play cornerback. The knowledge he can pass down to Eaglin and the rest of his secondary will be immensely valuable, and it will build NFL Draft stock in Eaglin’s case.

Sanders has also preached the notion of developing high-character men above all, and he can help develop the necessary leadership skills in Eaglin for the next level.

As a player entering his final season of eligibility, Eaglin will be looked to by his younger peers to step up in that leadership role. Having Coach Prime alongside defensive coordinator Chris Marve and cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher to help him develop those traits could do wonders for his character

How Justin Eaglin’s College Football Playoff Experience Can Boost His NFL Draft Stock

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) attempts to make a catch over James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Something else Eaglin can tap into for his leadership traits is his experience of playing in the College Football Playoff. While shared by a handful of his teammates, Eaglin can still take accountability in ensuring that the Buffaloes stay the course to the big dance.

Eaglin has a reference point to refer to when trying to understand what a College Football Playoff-worthy season looks like, and he can help hold his teammates to that standard.

Additionally, it is far easier for Power Four programs to make the College Football Playoff than Group of Five schools, as the latter usually can’t lose more than one game and must win a conference title. If Eaglin is holding his team to that same near-undefeated standard, it would give the Buffs breathing room in their playoff hunt.

Leadership skills that take a program that far wouldn’t go unnoticed by NFL teams and would go a long way in boosting Eaglin’s draft stock.

Key Big 12 Games for Justin Eaglin’s NFL Draft Stock

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) defends against Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) on a pass attempt during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The two most important games for Eaglin in Colorado’s Big 12 schedule are against the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars.

The first of which will be against the Bears in Waco, Texas, on Sep. 26. This game sticks out for Eaglin’s situation because he’ll have the task of helping to shut down a talented Big 12 quarterback in DJ Lagway, while setting the tone for Colorado’s performance in conference play. Winning this early road test would go a long way for his team, so if Eaglin can put together a standout performance, he could solidify himself as a cornerstone of Colorado’s defense.

Then, the Buffaloes play the Houston Cougars in their homecoming game on Nov. 13. This will be an important game for Eaglin’s film, as it will give him the chance to display his talents against a pro-style offense. NFL teams will get a true evaluation of how Eaglin holds up against a great quarterback in Connor Weigman and a sense of whether he can adjust to offensive schemes at the next level.

If Eaglin can piece together strong performances in both of those contests, he’ll make a strong case to become an NFL Draft pick by April.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.