New NFL Draft Rankings Show Talent and Depth on Colorado Buffaloes' Roster

The Colorado Buffaloes might surprise some with how much talent is on the roster in 2026, but the East-West Shrine Bowl recently ranked 12 players from the current Colorado team as top-1,000 prospects for the NFL Draft.

Teams expected to contend for the College Football Playoff like USC, Michigan, and BYU have between 11 and 14 players ranked in the top 1,000, and the Buffaloes are in that group according to the East-West Shrine Bowl's rankings.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado might keep the NFL Draft company of teams like the Trojans, Wolverines, or Cougars, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his program are a bit further away from the postseason, at least according to oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Buffaloes are tied with Iowa State for the worst odds to win the Big 12 (+10,000), and Colorado is +7,000 to reach the CFP. Those odds give Sanders' postseason chances in the category as teams like Toledo, Northwester, Cincinnati, and North Carolina.

Colorado Buffaloes With Best NFL Draft Chances

Here are the 12 Buffs that made the cut, grouped by position by the East-West Shrine Bowl:

Boo Carter, cornerback

Justin Eaglin, cornerback

Toby Anene, defensive line

Balansama Kamara, defensive line

Santana Hopper, defensive line

Liona Lefau, linebacker

Gideon Lampron, linebacker

Randon Fontenette, safety

Zach Atkins, tight end

DeAndre Moore Jr., wide receiver

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Kam Perry, wide receiver

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What the Rankings Mean for Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders and his coaching staff have proven their eyes for talent with former Colorado receivers like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester being drafted into the NFL. Former Buffaloes that have since transferred out of the program like offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Omarion Miller also figure to be top NFL Draft prospects in 2027.

Colorado has been able to find some reinforcements in the transfer portal even if the talents of Seaton and Miller are irreplaceable. A wide receiver trio of Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr. combined with quarterback Julian Lewis is an exciting one, and tight end Zach Atkins has a big opportunity to increase his role.

While the offensive line might have some questions, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is expected to increase the production of Colorado's running game with transfer running backs like Damian Henderson, JaQuail Smith, and Richard Young. However, none of the three earned a ranking in the top 1,000 from the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball, a few of Colorado's defensive line transfers earning NFL Draft recognition is a good sign. The Buffaloes struggled to stop the run last season, and new pieces like defensive linemen Toby Anene and Balansama Kamara as well as linebackers Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron should shore up the middle of the defense.

As for the secondary, how the Buffaloes coaching staff divides the rotation remains to be seen. However, fans can count on transfers like Boo Carter, Justin Eaglin, and Randon Fontennette making an impact at defensive back.

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