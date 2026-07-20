New NFL Draft Rankings Show Talent and Depth on Colorado Buffaloes' Roster
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The Colorado Buffaloes might surprise some with how much talent is on the roster in 2026, but the East-West Shrine Bowl recently ranked 12 players from the current Colorado team as top-1,000 prospects for the NFL Draft.
Teams expected to contend for the College Football Playoff like USC, Michigan, and BYU have between 11 and 14 players ranked in the top 1,000, and the Buffaloes are in that group according to the East-West Shrine Bowl's rankings.
While Colorado might keep the NFL Draft company of teams like the Trojans, Wolverines, or Cougars, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his program are a bit further away from the postseason, at least according to oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Buffaloes are tied with Iowa State for the worst odds to win the Big 12 (+10,000), and Colorado is +7,000 to reach the CFP. Those odds give Sanders' postseason chances in the category as teams like Toledo, Northwester, Cincinnati, and North Carolina.
Colorado Buffaloes With Best NFL Draft Chances
Here are the 12 Buffs that made the cut, grouped by position by the East-West Shrine Bowl:
- Boo Carter, cornerback
- Justin Eaglin, cornerback
- Toby Anene, defensive line
- Balansama Kamara, defensive line
- Santana Hopper, defensive line
- Liona Lefau, linebacker
- Gideon Lampron, linebacker
- Randon Fontenette, safety
- Zach Atkins, tight end
- DeAndre Moore Jr., wide receiver
- Danny Scudero, wide receiver
- Kam Perry, wide receiver
What the Rankings Mean for Colorado Buffaloes
Sanders and his coaching staff have proven their eyes for talent with former Colorado receivers like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester being drafted into the NFL. Former Buffaloes that have since transferred out of the program like offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Omarion Miller also figure to be top NFL Draft prospects in 2027.
Colorado has been able to find some reinforcements in the transfer portal even if the talents of Seaton and Miller are irreplaceable. A wide receiver trio of Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr. combined with quarterback Julian Lewis is an exciting one, and tight end Zach Atkins has a big opportunity to increase his role.
While the offensive line might have some questions, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is expected to increase the production of Colorado's running game with transfer running backs like Damian Henderson, JaQuail Smith, and Richard Young. However, none of the three earned a ranking in the top 1,000 from the East-West Shrine Bowl.
On the other side of the ball, a few of Colorado's defensive line transfers earning NFL Draft recognition is a good sign. The Buffaloes struggled to stop the run last season, and new pieces like defensive linemen Toby Anene and Balansama Kamara as well as linebackers Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron should shore up the middle of the defense.
As for the secondary, how the Buffaloes coaching staff divides the rotation remains to be seen. However, fans can count on transfers like Boo Carter, Justin Eaglin, and Randon Fontennette making an impact at defensive back.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.