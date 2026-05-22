Three Reasons Why Justin Eaglin is Ready to Start at Cornerback

With the Colorado Buffaloes hoping to be much improved from the 2026 season, the performance on the defensive side of the ball could be crucial. To improve on the defensive side of the ball, there needs to be players who can make the plays required.

Following spring practice, it seems that most positions are secured, but there is still a question as to who will line up across from cornerback Cree Thomas, who seems to be the best corner on the roster. While there are several good options, James Madison transfer Justin Eaglin could be someone who could take over the position.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1. College Experience

In the secondary, one of the biggest things that Eaglin brings to Colorado is his experience at the Division I level and specifically in big games.

Last season with James Madison, Eaglin played in a conference championship game that the Dukes were able to win, which then led to a College Football Playoff berth and a matchup at Oregon. While James Madison was not able to pull off the victory, the experience that Eaglin gained was very valuable in being able to understand how to best handle the pressure.

However, it is not just the big game experience that Eaglin brings. It is also the understanding of pass concepts and the ability to drive on the ball when he reads the quarterback and the receiver’s route pattern.

With that experience, Eaglin can find success himself, but also help to mentor some of the other cornerbacks that the Buffaloes added through the transfer portal. Some of the other corners for Colorado include Cree Thomas, Paul Omodia, Preston Ashley, and Jason Stokes Jr., who have all shown flashes of being reliable in coverage but could use the advice of Eaglin to further develop as well-rounded corners.

If Eaglin can use his experience to help himself and others find success, Colorado could have a great corner now and could have potential for a well-developed cornerback room in the future.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2. Ball Production

As a defensive back, one of the most important things is the ability to make plays on the ball, whether that be through pass deflections or getting interceptions. Eaglin showed a great ability to do that, especially in his 2025 campaign, and could be looking to build on that in 2026.

Standing at 6-1 and 175 pounds, Eaglin brings great length, which has helped him to make great plays on the ball and constantly create tough passing lanes for quarterbacks. With Eaglin’s length, it can significantly limit how opposing offenses try to attack him, and in many cases, forces the offense to change the passing attack to avoid Eaglin’s disruption.

During Eaglin’s 2025 season with James Madison, he recorded five interceptions and eight pass deflections as he constantly made plays on the ball and was someone who made opposing quarterbacks pay for trying to target him.

With Eaglin’s ball production, he has been able to build a reputation as someone who can be a playmaker on the defensive side and has the potential to take even some of the top receivers in the Big 12.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

3. Aggressive Mindset

To be successful in the secondary, having the mindset to be aggressive is crucial, and that is exactly what Eaglin brings to Boulder. A major reason for Eaglin’s ball production last season was his aggressiveness and the desire to make plays on the ball and change the game.

Based on that mindset, Eaglin could fit right in with Colorado, especially with Coach Prime, who had a very successful NFL career as a cornerback and played with an aggressive mindset, which led him to be arguably one of the best cornerbacks to ever play the game.

With the Buffaloes' defensive backs, coach Deion Sanders has emphasized the importance of playing to make a play instead of playing not to get beaten. With Sanders’preaching that mentality, the Colorado defensive backs can play to their strengths and be a lot more reliable and productive for the Buffaloes.

As a result of the strong mindset Sanders teaches, Eaglin could be in a position where he is able to get comfortable in the defense and consistently make plays. For next season, Colorado will have Chris Marve as the defensive coordinator, who has harped on the importance of physicality, violence, aggressiveness, and versatility across the board as a unit.

With Marve’s emphasis and Sanders’s message, there is no doubt that Eaglin has the green light to play loose and with the internet of making the play. All Eaglin has to do is go out and make those plays, which he has shown the capability to do with his performance last season.

As Eaglin heads into the 2026 season, his experience, ball production, and aggressive mindset are all factors that could help him to earn the starting cornerback job and help the Buffaloes become one of the top defenses in the Big 12.

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