Colorado's Cree Thomas Offers Rare Insight Into Training With Pat Surtain II

After day two of the Colorado Buffaloes' fall camp, cornerback Cree Thomas opened up about his development in a press conference. He spoke about how the likes of Pat Surtain II, Jalen Ramsey and, of course, his coach, Deion Sanders, have impacted his growth. He also reflected on the growth of his team as a whole.

Thomas's leadership qualities shined through once again, as he sounded like a veteran the way he spoke about his team.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Cree Thomas Said

Training With Denver Broncos Cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Aug 3, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during training camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Man, it was amazing,” Thomas said. “I mean, I'm a firm believer in just surrounding yourself with greatness, and I've just been so blessed to be able to be around all these guys. You know, Coach Prime on the leadership retreat. I got to meet Jalen Ramsey, and then I got the opportunity to work out with Pat Surtain. And I mean, just seeing how he works, it was a blessing. Like it really motivates me. Just knowing if I ever want to get to that level, this is how I’ve got to work.”

Importance of Having Fall Camp Off-Campus

“Yeah, I would say [being off-campus] just builds community amongst the team,” Thomas said. “It builds trust. We're with each other 24/7, the entire day. We can't leave each other's sight. We're sleeping right across from one another, so it really builds that team bond. So that's one piece, and the next piece it really gives us a chance to lock in and focus. We're away from all the distractions. Everyone is back at home, and we've just been grinding on the field.”

Energy in Fall Camp

“Man, the energy has just been amazing,” Thomas said. “Everyone's just excited. You know, it's fall camp, so yeah. I mean, I'm super pleased. Everybody's running around. We got plays for the offense, plays for the defense, going back and forth, challenging each other. So I would say the energy is really high, and I'm excited for the season.”

Having Fall Camp in Colorado Springs

“I mean, this team loves football, so I mean, what more can we ask for?” Thomas said. “We're isolated, and we get to play football all day. Everything we think about is football, so I mean, it's a blessing for sure.”

Playing Hard for His Veteran Teammates

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Lampron] is an older guy,” Thomas said. “I'm a younger guy, but I feel like I owe it to guys like him to not leave any stone unturned, just like he said. So really, just coming together and doing anything I can, not only for this team but for the older guys, who might be in their last year.”

How He Is Since Last Fall Camp

“All around, technique-wise, I'm just much more polished,” Thomas said. “I've really locked into it, but also just confidence, just confidence in my game, like being ready to go make a play. I feel like now I'm really looking to go find the ball, and I would say that's somewhere where coming to play for Coach Prime, I've really grown, and I've really been able to show that.”

Chris Marve’s Impact

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coach Marve is establishing our identity, doing everything right,” Thomas said. But I would say, as an entire coaching staff, just being a disciplined football team. We've been nitpicked on so many little rules and stuff like that, just to make sure that we're a disciplined football team; everything matters. We can't leave anything.”

How Close the Colorado Buffaloes’ Players Have Gotten

“I mean, tremendously,” Thomas said. “We all showed up in January pretty much as strangers. I don't know how many new transfers we got, but it seems like the whole team was a new transfer. So we go from strangers to spring ball, getting to know each other a little bit, to summer. We really meshed together. We feel really close, you know. Everyone's hanging out outside of the building; different position groups are meshing with each other. We're super close now. I mean, it's night and day.”

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